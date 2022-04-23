TODAY
The Recycling Division for the city of Galveston will have its Tires and Oil Collection Day event from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. today at 702 61st St. in Galveston. Residents are encouraged to drop off their used tires (up to five) and used oil; must show ID of island residency. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
The Texas City Police Department will have its free Family Bike Rodeo event from 9 a.m. to noon today at Rainbow Park, 800 Bay St. N. in Texas City. There also will be a food truck, ice cream, door prizes and bike giveaways. Bikes and helmets also will be available. For information, visit texascitytx.gov.
The International Oleander Society will have its annual Oleander Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Betty Head Oleander Garden Park, 2624 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit oleander.org.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Looking Down at Insects” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday its Garden with the Masters Open Garden Day: Incredible Edible Herbs event ($10 a person; limited to first 20 registrants) in the Discovery Garden at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 89 will have a flea market and craft show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Booth space is $25. For information, call 409-945-8975 or 409-795-9994.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. today at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Galveston County Tax Assessor/Collector Cheryl Johnson, Tim Tietjens, Brandon Hill and Dr. Matthew Hay will be the guest speakers. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
Lemonade Day Galveston County will host its Build a Stand... Spark a Dream event from 9 a.m. to noon today at Chalmers Hardware, 2002 Broadway in Galveston. Kits will be available for $25 for all registered young entrepreneurs. For information, visit lemonadeday.org/galveston-county or call 409-763-5326.
The Heritage Gardeners of Friendswood will have its annual spring garden tour with a free 60-pus spring market for shopping and garden market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday at 112 W. Spreading Oaks in Friendswood. Tickets for the tour are $15. For information, follow the group’s Facebook page.
The FeatherFest Birding and Nature Photography Festival’s vendor fair will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today inside the Frances Anne Moody Ballroom at Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information, visit gal vestonnaturetourism.org.
The FeatherFest Birding and Nature Photography Festival “Raptors Revealed!” will be at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. today in the Café in the Park patio at Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information, visit galves tonnaturetourism.org.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will have its RailFest event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at 123 25th St. in Galveston. There will be model trains, hands-on activities, live entertainment, vendors and food concessions. Admission is $15 for adults; $12 for seniors; $10 for children; and free for ages 4 and younger. Visit galvestonrrmuseum.org or call 409-765-5700.
The Galveston Naval Museum is seeking volunteers for its annual spring work week set for today through April 30 at 100 Seawolf Park Blvd. in Galveston. To sign up and get more information, contact Brian Abugel, brian.abugel@cavalla historicalfoundation.org or 346-220-7827.
The Galveston Elks Lodge will have a crawfish boil from noon to 4 p.m. today at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Hamburgers and hot dogs also will be available for purchase. For information, call 409-762-4041.
The Bolivar Peninsula Cultural Foundation will have a luncheon event for its members from noon to 2 p.m. today at the Port Bolivar Historic Lighthouse, state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach near ferry landing. Public is invited; cost is $20 per family to attend. For information, call Linda Elissalde, 409-256-1750.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its installation of officers at noon today at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. A crawfish boil will begin at 1 p.m. The public is welcome; members are encouraged to attend the installation. For information, call 409-763-2257.
The Hitchcock Public Library will offer its Easter Bunny craft for children at 1 p.m. today at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The Galveston Arts Center will have its ArtWalk event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For a downloadable flyer and listings of other spaces participating, visit galvestonartscenter.org/artwalk or call 409-763-2403, Ext. 1006.
SUNDAY
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarm ersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
Progressive Baptist Church will celebrate its 92nd church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Xavery Hutcherson and the Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will be the guests. All are welcome. For information, call 409-771-4502.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its women ministry annual day at 2 p.m. Sunday at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. The Rev. Louis Simpson and the St. John Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Nia Cultural Center will present its April Artist Spotlight event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Juneteenth Legacy Project Headquarters, 2217 Strand St., Suite 101 in Galveston. Dantrel Boone and Samson Adenugba will be featured. For information, visit niacultural.org.
The Victim’s Unit of the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will have its annual candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Sunday in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. If you’d like to participate or need more information, call Linda Telfah, 409-770-5124.
MONDAY
Free community COVID-19 PCR testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 126, at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Must register. To register, visit book.cura tive.com/sites/33023.
The Galveston County Health District will offer COVID-19 first, second and booster doses from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, with extended hours until 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Clinic hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. Appointments recommended. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-949-3459.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
The Galveston Art League will be accepting artists entries for its spring juried show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. All artists are invited to participate. For rules, fees and prospectus, visit galvestonartleague.com. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Israeli Folk Dancing classes will be available from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through May 9; and June 13 through June 27 at Congregation Shaar Hashalom, 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information and prices for sessions, email csh@shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
