Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The sixth annual Ohana Surf Dogs competition will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. today on the beach at 27th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. For registration information, visit www.ohanasurfandskate.com or call 409-740-1919.
The San Jacinto Neighborhood Association will have its Open Garden Day from 9 a.m. to noon today at 2005 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Visit www. sanjacneighborhood assoc.org or call John Koloen, 409-771-7153.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. today at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. City Manager Brian Maxwell will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon today at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
Sea Star Base Galveston is inviting students ages 14 and older to join its Community Sailing Program, which will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 7409 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-752-2560.
Author Linda Pirtle will be signing copies of her book “The Mah Jongg Murders” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County will have its annual Casino for a Cause event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.rccgc.org/casinoforacause or contact Kim Dimmett, kdimmett@rccgc.org or 409-443-0521.
The Bay Area Singles Club will have its monthly dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Admission is $7 for members and $9 for all others. Attendees are asked to take party snacks to share. Call 832-483-3257 or 281-484-4762.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Jerry Saucier at 8 p.m. today, Aug. 11 and Aug. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
