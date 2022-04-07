TODAY
The College of the Mainland Art Gallery will present “Awake in the Dark” by Hollis Hammonds and poet Sasha West from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through May 4 at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. There also will be an artist talk at 11:30 a.m. May 4. Free and open to the public. For information, visit com.edu.
The Lighthouse Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends Church, 925 Third St. in League City. For information, email Ray Hertenberger, ray.herten berger21@gmail.com.
Today is the last day to register to vote (or updated address information) for May 7 local elections and the State Constitutional Election. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at noon today at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army of Galveston County will have its membership tea from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Women are invited to learn about the work of the group. To RSVP, email joanross support@rossinsuran ceplans.com.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its Easter storytime event at 2 p.m. today at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For ages 1-10; a take home craft will be available. For information, call 409-986-7814.
Thursdays at The Bryan Museum will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Thursday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.com.
The Galveston Community Tennis Association will have its mixed doubles program at 6 p.m. Thursdays through May 12 at the McGuire Dent Scroggins-Stiglich Tennis Courts, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To register, visit gctaserves.org or call 817-727-5266.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will present “85 Shades of Jim Boone Poetry — The Meaning of Life” from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Boone is a 2012 U.S. Poet Laureate Nominee. To sign up, email msilva@rosenberg-library.org.
The city of Texas City will have the official 6th Street lighting ceremony at 7:45 p.m. today at the Showboat Pavilion, 416 6th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call Darcie Valenzuela, 409-949-3036.
FRIDAY
The city of Galveston will have its free citywide clean-up from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 5515 Harborside Drive. For residents east of 51st Street to the east end. Residents must show ID; no copies of utility bills will be accepted. For information on what will be accepted, call 409-741-1258 or visit the city’s website.
The Clear Creek Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at La Brisa’s on the Creek, 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. Chase Untermeyer will present “Are These the Worst of Times?” To RSVP, visit clearcreekrw.org/event.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Sr. Betty of the Handmaids of the Holy Child Jesus will be the guest speaker. For information, visit serra-club-of-galveston.org or call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The inaugural Bon Temps Rouler Cajun Throwdown crawfish cook-off and family friendly music festival will be at 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday at Good Ole Days Fairgrounds, 8300 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, tickets and VIP packages, visit btrcajun throwdown.com.
The city of League City will present its Film, Food Trucks, and Feathers event at 5 p.m. Friday at the Lynn Gripon Park at Countryside, 100 Alderwood in League City. Take your own chair. The movie “Rio” will be shown. For information, visit leaguecitycvb.com/springmigration.
UPCOMING
The Friendswood Community Prayer Breakfast will be from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday at Friendswood Friends Church, 502 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Bruce Munsterman, from KHCB FM radio, will be the guest speaker. A $5 donation per person is asked. For information, call Byron or Carol Fulk, 713-408-4785.
The Recycling Division for the city of Galveston will have its Cardboard Collection Day event from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturday at 702 61st St. in Galveston. Residents are encouraged to drop off their used cardboard items. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Grafting Pecans” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Space is limited to the first 15 registrants. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its spring craft show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Booth space is available. To sign up or get more information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
The city of League City will have its Wildlife Stewardship presentation event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St. in League City. Free and open to public; for all ages. For information, visit leaguecitycvb.com/springmigration.
Kid-friendly birding activities will be available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Clear Creek Nature Center, 1200 Egret Bay Blvd. in League City; and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Rustic Oaks Park, 5101 Orange Blossom Court in League City. No registration required. For information, visit league citycvb.com/spring migration.
The 1947 Texas City Disaster Survivor Reunion Photo will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in front of the Texas City Museum, 409 Sixth St. N. in Texas City. Line-up begins at 10:15 a.m. In case of rain, the photo will be taken inside the Showboat Pavilion. For information, call Amanda Vance, 409-229-1660.
Partners of Pink Galveston County Breast Coalition will have a style show breast cancer benefit from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. Proceeds will benefit the St. Vincent’s House Breast Cancer Fund. Tickets are $25. Masks are required. For information, contact Martha Wright, mfw1126@sbcglobal.net or 409-750-3063.
The Women’s Ministry at New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will have its Ladies Tea Party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The “Road to Emmaus” Easter production will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, and April 15 through April 17 at the Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information, visit alcc.org. To reserve seating for groups of 10 or more, call 409-935-1606.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will observe Holy Week with the following events at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe: Children’s Easter Egg Hunt, 9 a.m. and worship, 10 a.m. Sunday; worship, 6:30 p.m. April 14; Tenebrae service, 7:30 p.m. and prayer vigil, 8:30 p.m. April 15; and Sunrise service, 6 a.m. and worship, 10 a.m. April 17. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The city of Friendswood will have its Easter in the Park event at 1 p.m. Sunday at Stevenson Park, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. There also will be an adaptive egg hunt. For ages 0-10. For information, email rec@friendswood.com or call 281-996-3220.
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have its Palm Sunday procession at 2:30 p.m. Sunday beginning at Lagana Park, 1312 Yupon St. in La Marque. The procession will en at the church at 1220 Cedar St. A mass will be afterward in Spanish. For information, call 409-938-7000.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will have its “The Last 7 Sayings of Jesus Christ” program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Minister J. Bass, and the Revs. Dwayne Hopkins, Jeremiah Narcisse Sr., Alvin Shinette, Robert Smith, Richard Solomon and Ed Williams will be the speakers. For information, call 832-340-7715.
Tours will be available for the public who would like further information about the state of the facilities at both Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, and Kermit Courville Stadium, 1429 27th St., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and April 20 in Galveston. For information, email voteforgisd@gmail.com.
The Galveston College Island Fest will be from noon to 4 p.m. April 14 on the lawn in front of the college on the corner of 39th Street and Avenue Q in Galveston. There will be food, fun activities, inflatables, opportunities to meet with departments and door prizes. For information, email admissions@gc.edu or call 409-944-1230.
Bay Area Turning Point will have its “Lighting Up The Night” event at 5:30 p.m. April 14 at the White Top Pavilion at Clear Lake Park, 5001 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. A walk will begin at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a raffle and a vigil for victims of sexual violence. To RSVP, contact Melissa Prentice, mprentice@bayareaturningpoint.com or 281-338-7600.
The Galveston Epicurean Evening “A Taste of the Gulf” will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. April 14 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Tickets are $45 each or $80 for two. VIP tickets are $75. For tickets and information, visit galvestonepic.eventbrite.com.
