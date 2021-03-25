The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Paint and Sip (from home) with Darcie of Paint Sip and Sea for ages 18 and older from 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. today via Zoom. All materials will be provided by the library. To gain access to pick up craft supplies, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Galveston community forum on dementia will be from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today virtually at http://bit.ly/GALVESTONALZFORUM. For information, contact Terri Miller, tmiller@alz.org or 800-272-3900.
”The Hidden History of African American Texans” presented by Rebecca Czuchry will be at 7 p.m. today at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, visit www.thebryan museum.org.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at 7 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will present “The Musical of Musicals — The Musical” at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through April 3 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org or call 409-762-3556.
FRIDAY
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Great Tomatoes, Part 3” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday virtually. Master Gardener Ira Gervais will present the class. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/hor ticulture/mgseminars.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army will have a rummage sale from noon to 4 p.m. Friday (special preview); and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Salvation Army Family Store at 601 51st St. in Galveston. Clothes, furniture, household items and more will be available. For information, call 409-763-1691. Volunteers also are needed. To sign up, visit http://bttr.im/gkx2r.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast will present a live panel webinar for educators from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom. “Educators’ Confidential: Teaching During a Pandemic” will be the topic. Must RSVP. To register and submit questions, visit namigulfcoast.org.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have its annual Lenten fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday in its Parish Life Center at 626 Laurel St. in La Marque. Dinners are $9 each. Dine in or carryout will be available. COVID protocols will be in place. To place an order or get information, call Marcelino Compean, 409-939-7081, or Maria Compean, 409-939-7087.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
There will be a parade honoring Super Bowl LV champion and Ball High School graduate, Mike Evans, at 6 p.m. Friday beginning at 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard and will end at 28th Street and seawall. The public is invited to celebrate. For information, call Billy Rudolph, 409-766-5146.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will host a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Friday. Katherine Schober will present “Help! I Don’t Speak the Language.” For information, topics, and links to access meetings, visit www.TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
SATURDAY
Jehovah’s Witnesses will present the “Memorial of Jesus Christ’s death” Saturday at www.jw.org. For exact times and information, visti www.jw.org.
The city of La Marque will have its bulk trash drop-off and tire recycling event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at city hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Free for residents of La Marque. For information, call Waste Management at 800-800-5804, or visit the city’s Facebook page.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will have its annual Easter egg hunt from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
Trinity Episcopal Church will celebrate Palm Sunday at 8 a.m. (Rt. I Holy Eucharist) and 10 a.m. (Rt. II Holy Eucharist) Sunday at 705 22nd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit galv.org or call 409-765-6317.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will celebrate Palm Sunday at 10 a.m. Sunday in Asbury Hall of the church at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, visit www.aldersgatemeth odistchurch.org or call 409-925-2552.
The city of League City will have its annual League City Egg Scramble at 1 p.m. (ages 0-6) and 3 p.m. (ages 7-12) Sunday at the soccer fields at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Masks and social distancing will be required. For information, call 281-554-1180.
UPCOMING
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be offering free meals for children ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. weekdays through May 28 (excluding holidays) at 2512 Termini St. Suite B in Dickinson. Homework assistance and enrichment activities also will be available. For information, call the Rev. Kevin Sanders, 409-939-4529.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St., in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit www.galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Galveston Island Democrats monthly Zoom meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Guest speaker will be Joe Jaworski, candidate for Texas Attorney General. For Zoom invitation, email galvisledems@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
Local students are encouraged to enter the Art of Equality Art and Literacy Contest, sponsored by the Junteenth Legacy Project. Prizes and scholarships will be awarded. Entries will be accepted through Wednesday. For information on how to enter, visit www.artofequality.com.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its Maundy Thursday service at 6:30 p.m. April 1 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, visit www.aldersgatemethodist church.org or call 409-925-2552.
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. April 1 at 705 22nd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit galv.org or call 409-765-6317.
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Good Friday and Stations of the Cross services at 11 a.m., liturgy, noon, and Stations of the Cross on the cloister at 6 p.m. April 2 at 705 22nd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit galv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual crawfish fundraiser from 11 a.m. until all sold out April 3 via drive-through at 930 Nobel Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. A $20 donation per three pounds is asked. For information, call 409-684-6311.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will celebrate Easter at 6:30 a.m. (sunrise service on church grounds) and 10 a.m. (in Asbury Hall) April 4 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, visit www.alders gatemethodistchurch.org or call 409-925-2552.
The Ministerial Alliance will have its Easter Son Rise service at 7 a.m. April 4 on West Lane on the beach in Crystal Beach. Golf carts are welcome. Take your own chairs. A free will offering will be taken for scholarships. For information, contact Tammy Miller, crystalbeachcommuni tychurch@gmail.com or 409-277-9785.
Trinity Episcopal Church will celebrate Easter Sunday at 8 a.m. (Rt. I Holy Eucharist); 9:30 a.m. (Rt. II Holy Eucharist); 10:30 a.m., Easter egg hunt; and 11 a.m. (Rt. II Holy Eucharist with special music) April 4 at 705 22nd St. in Galveston. RSVP must be made for Easter egg hunt and 11 a.m. service. Face masks are required. For information, visit galv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its rescheduled “Dream Big, Work Hard & Reach for the Stars” starlight gala at 6 p.m. April 6 virtually. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook. To RSVP and purchase tickets, sponsorships, or to make a donation, visit www.santafetxedfoundation.org or call Gina Welsh, 409-925-9080.
The Galveston Island Humane Society will have its inaugural “Steps for Pets” fundraiser from 10 a.m. to noon April 10 on Stewart Beach in Galveston. For information about sponsorships and entry fees, visit www.galvestonhumane.org or email info@galves tonhumane.org. April 3 is the deadline to register.
Local authors, Katie Rhoads and Katrina Nichols will have a book signing event of their new book “ZyRiah Not Your Regular Princess” from noon to 3 p.m. April 10 at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 FM 2004 at state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-771-6937.
Galveston College will sponsor a Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13 in the Seibel Wing Lobby on campus at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Donors will receive a free T-shirt. To sign up, visit giveblood.org. For information, email Kay Reagan, kreagan@gc.edu.
