HAPPY BIRTHDAY Likita Wooten, Susan Johnson, Dolphus Lee, Ruby Holman, Mary Mitchell, Darryl Keith Shaw, Sammye Barnett, Lawanda Ward, Krystal Millard, Charles Ivory, Candy Watkins, Chris Womack, ZaMia Pollard-Serges, Vincent Garza III, Nelson McCoy,

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Frank and Susan Broll, celebrating 50 years of marriage.

SUNDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Noah Ortega, Robyn Anderson, Tiffany Alfred, Paul Beard and Syeeda Ashton.

MONDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Sedrick Brown Jr., Ma’Lisa Walker, Kia Henley, Timothy Allen Jr., Raymont Phillips, JaMika Wilson Harris, Cassandra Lloyd, Thelma Brooks-Penson, Jamaal Brooks and Cheryl Harris.

Send birthday and anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription