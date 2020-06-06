HAPPY BIRTHDAY Likita Wooten, Susan Johnson, Dolphus Lee, Ruby Holman, Mary Mitchell, Darryl Keith Shaw, Sammye Barnett, Lawanda Ward, Krystal Millard, Charles Ivory, Candy Watkins, Chris Womack, ZaMia Pollard-Serges, Vincent Garza III, Nelson McCoy,
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Frank and Susan Broll, celebrating 50 years of marriage.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Noah Ortega, Robyn Anderson, Tiffany Alfred, Paul Beard and Syeeda Ashton.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Sedrick Brown Jr., Ma’Lisa Walker, Kia Henley, Timothy Allen Jr., Raymont Phillips, JaMika Wilson Harris, Cassandra Lloyd, Thelma Brooks-Penson, Jamaal Brooks and Cheryl Harris.
