The Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier will have a job fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today in the Mainsail Room on the second floor of the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-5157.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Peaches in Galveston County” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today virtually. Master Gardener Herman Auer will lead the presentation. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mg seminars.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through March 26 at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have its annual Lenten fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 26 in its Parish Life Center at 626 Laurel St. in La Marque. Dinners are $9 each. Dine in or carryout will be available. COVID protocols will be in place. To place an order or get information, call Marcelino Compean, 409-939-7081, or Maria Compean, 409-939-7087.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Galveston College Theatre Department will present its virtual production “The Vintage Radio Hour” at 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The show has been rescheduled from last week. Admission is free. For information, contact Liz Lacy, llacy@gc.edu.
SATURDAY
The Galveston West-Isle Little League will have its late registration and tryouts Saturday at Buccaneer Field at 81st Street and Terminal Drive in Galveston. Tryouts for ages 9-10 (9 a.m.); 11-12 (10 a.m.); 7-8 (11:30 a.m.); and 13-14 (1 p.m.); and no tryouts, just registration for T-Ball (ages 5-6) will be from 10 a.m. to noon. For information, call Geri Gillard, 409-771-1853 or 409-744-4668.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will have a virtual meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Christine Hopkins and Heidi Lutz will be the guest speakers; and Marie Robb also will give an update on District 6. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will have its Galveston Sea Turtle Saturday virtual event from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Must RSVP. A $20 donation per person is asked. To RSVP, visit GalvestonNature Tourism.org.
The inaugural Galveston County Black Artist Art Walk & Stroll event will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday between 31st and Market streets in Galveston. If you’d like to participate or get more information, call Lawanda Hardeman Ward, 409-457-3570.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through March 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The “That’s Amore! A Celebration of God’s Love” event honoring Sister Carmel O’Malley has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in Madonna Hall of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Must RSVP. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit olol church.org/thats-amore or call 409-925-3224.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will celebrate Black History Month with live music by Mickey Hobbs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at 2602 Santa Fe Place (25th Street) in Galveston. Tickets are $3 for members or $10 for regular admission. Galveston Independent School District students also will share their Black History Month projects. For tickets and information, visit galvestonrrmuseum.org.
The Galveston Arts Center will present the “Wave” exhibit by Ronald L. Jones through April 18; and “Boy Life in America” by Stephen Wilson through Sunday at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information and exact times, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org or call 409-763-2403.
SUNDAY
The Bryan Museum will present the “Galveston: A Mardi Gras Retrospective” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information and tickets, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-632-7685.
The Houston Children’s Chorus is accepting applications for its spring 2021 season through Sunday. For students in grades 2-8. The chorus will have in-person rehearsals (to sign up email info@houstonchildren.org) and a virtual rehearsal option available at https://houstonchildren.org/join. For information, call 713-650-3800.
MONDAY
Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches will be giving away kid-friendly, age-appropriate Bibles during a drive-through event from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. March 27 at 2021 29th St. in Texas City. For ages PK through 18. Monday is the deadline to sign up. To register, send name, age, and contact number to presby1sttc@sbcglobal.net or call 409-945-2931.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients — by appointment only because of COVID-19. Taxpayers can pick up a tax package at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. To schedule, email galves tontexastaxaide@gmail.com or call 832-356-6103. Services will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays through April 12; and April 15. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
WEDNESDAY
The Kemah Boardwalk will have a job fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the human resources office on the boardwalk at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. For information, call 281-334-8902.
UPCOMING
County Commissioner Darrell Apffel’s office will have its Bolivar Residential Heavy Trash Day event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 5 and 8 a.m. to noon March 6 at 920 Noble Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. No commercial business. Furniture, grills, scrap metal, palm fronds, etc.; and four tires per vehicle. No hazardous materials. For information, call Jack Ellison, 409-766-4509.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will debut “The Musical of Musicals — The Musical” at 8 p.m. March 5 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The show can be seen at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through April 3. There also will be two matinees at 2:30 p.m. March 14 and March 21. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org or call 409-762-3556.
The Jamaica Beach Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6 at 16711 Jolly Roger in Jamaica Beach. COVID protocols will be in place. There will be 40-plus booths. For information, email bloom bythesea@att.net or call 512-589-1535.
The Galveston Noon Optimist Club will have its 81st annual Youth Oratorical Contest at 10 a.m. March 6 at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 5127 Ave. U in Galveston. All youth born on or after Oct. 2, 2001 are eligible to compete (no college students). “Healing the World with Optimism” is the topic. Cash prizes will be awarded. For information and contest rules, call Robert Bastien, 409-763-2454, Ext. 10.
