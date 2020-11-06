The Mystic Krewe of Aquarius will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Saturday at 1519 31st St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-789-4101.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will sell barbecued link dinners from 10 a.m. until all sold out today at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Dinners are $10 each. To place an order, call 409-370-9828 or 409-877-2025.
The Clear Creek Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. today at La Brisa’s on the Creek, 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. Patrick Gerski, a veterans treatment court defense attorney, will be the speaker. To RSVP, visit www.clearcreekrw.org/event.
Hitchcock Public Library will have story time live at 1 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 20 via its Facebook page. For ages 1-5. For information, visit www.hitchcockpublic library.org or call 409-986-7814.
Hitchcock Public Library will have its “create a treat” event for children at 1:30 p.m. Fridays via its Facebook page. Participants will make a “Happy the Oreo” turkey treat. For information, visit www.hitchcock publiclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg- library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary will have its Friday Hamburger Night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2525.
SATURDAY
The Krewe of Babalu of Galveston will have its annual garage sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 7817 Bayside St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-682-4191 or 409-682-4197.
The Ball High School Band will have a car wash fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of HomeTown Bank on 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. For information, call 409-766-5700.
The Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission will have its fall sweep from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at La Marque City Hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Residents of La Marque can drop off unwanted household furniture, tree limbs or large bulk items for free. For information, visit beauti ful.cityoflamarque.org or call 409-938-9255.
HCA Houston ER 24/7 will offer free drive-through flu shots (while supplies last) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3302 Palmer Highway in Texas City. For ages 9 and older. Participants must wear a mask while in car. For information, call 409-641-2700.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have an adult craft event at 1 p.m. Saturday on its Facebook page. Participants will get to make a Christmas wreath. For information, visit www.HitchcockPublicLibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners online bulb sale will end at 8 p.m. Saturday at https://galveston-county-master-gardener-assn.square.site. There will be over 10 varieties of amaryllis, as well as various lilies, paper-whites and summer snowflakes.
SUNDAY
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 70th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. D. N. Benford Sr. at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. For information, call Yolanda Benford Proctor, 713-367-2925.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The Santa Fe Garden Group will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. The Rev. Cindy Reddick will present “Community Gardening.” Visitors are welcome. Must wear a mask. For information, call 409-925-2552.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The Bay Area Youth Singers will have rehearsals Mondays through Dec. 14. For students entering grades 3-12. For tuition information and registration, visit bayareayouthsingers.org, email info@bayarea youthsingers.org, or call 832-425-2329.
TUESDAY
Greater Mount Gilead Baptist Church will have a coat drive from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Donations of gently-worn or new coats will be accepted. For information, call 346-804-3468 or 409-526-7035.
Atmosphere The Salon will be accepting donations of unwrapped toys and canned goods from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 12 at 1221 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-9810.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer a Veteran’s Day adoption special in honor of Veteran’s Day from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Anyone with a military ID will get $5 pet adoptions. For information, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Curbside delivery only. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course helps those dealing with the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. To sign up or get more information, call 409-948-1178.
The Ladies Auxiliary of Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
WEDNESDAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Arts Center will present “Nervous Waters” by Pat Johnson, and “rhythm and (p)leisure” by Francis Almendárez from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve your online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesday virtually via Zoom. For information and to get the Zoom link, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224. To view schedule of upcoming speakers/programs, visit www.facebook.com/ galvestonrotary.
THURSDAY
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Mary Margaret Mann will be the guest speaker. There also will be a Thanksgiving luncheon afterward, so take a dessert to share. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenie to@yahoo.com, or Sandra Meyer, smeyer1322@gmail.com.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The group is soliciting male, teachers, and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday virtually. To get the link and more information, visit www.GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
UPCOMING
The Galveston College Theatre Department will present the classic science fiction radio drama “The Invisible Man” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 and Nov. 14, and at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 15. To gain access to the link to listen, email Liz Lacy, llacy@gc.edu with preferred performance date. For information, call Lacy at 409-944-1398.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will have a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. Face masks are required. For information, call 409-945-2241.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual holiday sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 14 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Ceramic and Pottery Center, 900 state Highway 3 N., in League City. For information, call 713-851-4012 or 832-414-3993, or visit www.saltgrasspotters.com.
The Galveston West Beach Lions Club will have its “Tis the Season” Craft Fair and Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 14 at the city of Jamaica Beach Park and Pavilion at 16721 Jolly Roger Road in Jamaica Beach. If you’d like to participate as a vendor, email Jerry Banner, gbann51@gmail.com for an application.
Author Gina Hooten will do a pop-up book signing of her short story “Emigrant’s Song” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14 at G. Lee Gallery, 2217 Strand St. Suite 107-B, in Galveston. For information, call 409-370-7350.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 24th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Nov. 15 at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. “In This Place” is the theme. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple and gold. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
