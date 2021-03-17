HAPPY BIRTHDAY Lamont Miller Jr., Patricia Washington, Dhalis Winn, Curtis Ray Davis, Susan Jackson, Justice and Jordan Charles, Bridgette Roberts, Yolanda Ruiz Medina, Stacey Courville, Georgia Adler, Jolinda Martin, Karen Knebel, Justin Coleman, Joyce Laws Washington, William Kimble, Ashley Trust, Steve Hopkins and Patricia Torres.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Floyd and Kathy Courville, celebrating 45 years; James L. and Cheryll Murray, celebrating 32 years; Armando and Wendy Torres, celebrating 26 years; and Scott and Liz Cryder, celebrating nine years of marriage.
