TODAY
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army will have a rummage sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 601 51st St. in Galveston. Volunteers also are needed. To sign-up, visit http://bttr.im/xkzop. For information, call Holly McDonald, 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Composting” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today virtually. Master Gardener Jim Gilliam will present the class. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center is offering $10 pet adoptions from noon to 5 p.m. today; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Fee also includes the spay/neuter, vaccines and microchip. For information, email arc@gchd.org or call 409-948-2485.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will collaborate with MYS Consulting to provide a free Young Adult Anxiety webinar from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. today. For information and to sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galvestonislamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The city of Friendswood will have its free Concerts in the Park events from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays at the Stevenson Park Gazebo at 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own blankets, lawn chairs, and food. Wearing masks and social distancing is encouraged. Black Friday Project will perform. For information, visit www.friendswood.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through June 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
First Christian Church will have its spring rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. Clothes, toys, household items and more will be available. For information, call 409-945-2241.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its vendor days fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate, fees are $40 per booth. Proceeds will go toward post community events. To sign up or get more information, call 409-925-2525.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston (weather permitting). For information, visit galvestonislandmarket.com.
The Elks Lodge No. 126 will have a crawfish boil from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. The group also will have a membership drive and the pool will be open. Crawfish with all the fixings will be $6 per pound. Hamburgers and hot dogs also will be available. For information, call 409-789-5792.
The Galveston Republican Women will have its 66th anniversary dinner “Livin’ on Island Time” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort at 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Chairman Col. Allen West, and two-star Ret. Maj. Gen. Pete Bayer, will be the guest speakers. Saturday is the deadline to RSVP. Tickets are $75 or $78 via credit card. No cancellations after May 24. For tickets and information, contact Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net or 713-504-0304.
SUNDAY
Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 38th pastor and wife anniversary of the Rev. Joseph E. Franklin, and his wife, Marilyn at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. The Rev. Carl McNelty and the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will be the guests. Safety protocols will be in place. For information, email neighborhoodbaptistchurch1800@gmail.com.
The city of League City will have its “Sundays in the Park” events from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays through May 30 at League Park, 512 Second St. in League City. Admission is free, but guests are asked to take new or gently used children’s books to donate to the League City Rotary Club. For information, visit www.leaguecitycvb.com/sundays.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroomorg, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
TUESDAY
The Galveston Island Democrats will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kempner Park, 27th Street and Avenue O, on the north side near Kermit Courville Stadium. Take your lawn chair. For information, email galvisledems@gmail.com.
UPCOMING
The Sea Isle Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 29 at Milton Pines Park at 4100 Mason Drive in Sea Isle. Various vendors will be selling a wide variety of wares. There also will be concessions. For information, email bloombythesea@att.net.
The 1NE Hope Love Lyrics and Laughs Experience has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. May 29 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. The event will feature Kelly Price, Marcus D. Wiley, Lyfe Jennings and more. COVID safety protocols will be strictly enforced. For tickets and information, visit https://ticketstripe.com/1neHopeExperience, or call Paul Morgan Courville, 409-347-3773.
The Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston will have its Memorial Day concert at 4 p.m. May 30 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 18220 Upper Bay Road in Nassau Bay/Houston; and at 7 p.m. May 31 at Dickinson First United Methodist Church at 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For information, visit www.bayareachorus.org.
The Vietnam Veterans of America No. 685 will have its annual watchfire Memorial Day program at 6 p.m. May 30 at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock. For information, call Buddy Farina, 409-682-1360.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. May 31 at Fairview Cemetery at 901 N. Kansas Ave. in League City. The post also will provide hot dogs from noon to 2 p.m. at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a Memorial Day celebration at 2 p.m. May 31 at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Snacks and patriotic music by DJ Dave will be provided. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The 24th annual Galveston Juneteenth banquet will be at 7 p.m. June 1 at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Mary Patrick will be the featured speaker. Tickets are $40 per person or $400 for a table of eight. For tickets and information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
Upward Hope Academy will honor the class of 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 4 at the Events at The Tasting Room at 3316 Church St. in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP by June 1. For tickets and RSVP, email kjoybower@gmail.com or call 409-996-5823.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club and Constable Jimmy Fullen will sponsor an event featuring Victor Avila from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 8 in the ballroom of the San Luis Hotel at 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Dinner is $16 per person. Must RSVP by June 4. To RSVP, contact Marilyn Harris, homefree9990@yahoo.com or 713-256-4767.
