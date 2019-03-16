The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center food fair begins at 7 a.m. until all food is distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Take your own bags/boxes to carry goods. For information, call 281-534-2043.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
United Way Galveston County and Lone Star Legal Aid will present a free expunction workshop at 9 a.m. Saturday at 2800 Texas Ave. in Texas City. To RSVP, visit uwgcm.eventbrite.com or contact Carolyn Jones at cjones@uwgcm.org or 409-948-4211.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The San Jacinto Neighborhood Association will have its Open Garden Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2005 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Visit www.san jacneighborhoodassoc.org or call John Koloen, 409-771-7153.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Julie Ann Brown and Kelly de Schaun will be the guest speakers. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Jamaica Beach Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 16721 Jolly Roger in Jamaica Beach. A variety of items will be available for purchase, as well as snacks and drinks. For information or if you’d like to participate, contact Summer Bloom at bloombythesea@att.net or 512-589-1535.
The Galveston Island Market, featuring local hand-crafted goods will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (weather permitting) at 23rd and Mechanic streets in Galveston. For information, email galveston islandmarket@gmail.com.
The Galveston and La Marque alumnae chapters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will have its annual Founder’s Day celebration at noon Saturday at the Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. The Hon. Marcia L. Fudge, from Ohio, will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $60 per person and can be purchased from any member, or by calling Alicia Johnson at 409-939-9461, or Vickie Colenburg at 281-705-7217.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
G. Lee Gallery will offer a free sculpture demonstration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B, in Galveston. Lana Loveland will teach the class. For information, visit www.gleegallery.net or call 409-370-7350.
There will be a fundraising event for the Galveston Baptist Hospitality House from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Galveston Island Brewing at 8423 Stewart Road in Galveston. For information, email carolineb tremblay@gmail.com.
The NAACP youth council will meet at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., in Galveston. Call Connie Hebert or Sue Johnson, 409-763-8955, or Selena Edwards, 409-762-3461.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through March 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Bay Area Singles Club will have its monthly dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Admission is $7 for members and $9 for all others. Attendees are asked to take party snacks to share. Call 832-483-3257 or 281-484-4762.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Lowell and Debi will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
Movie Nite on The Strand will begin at dusk Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. E.T. will be shown. For information, visit www.mitchellhistoricproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
