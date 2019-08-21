HAPPY BIRTHDAY The Rev. Alessandro Bell, Roland Chinn, Keshia Phillips, Regina Albert, Nettie Lee Allen, Rick Silva, Dillon Green, Jesse Nieto Jr., Detrick Harper-Jones, Ahmed Ahmed, Michael Evans, Ebony J. Williams and Miyoshi Rougely.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Joseph and Josette Batiste, celebrating 15 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.