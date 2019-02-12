The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council’s Moody Gardens Dive Program Conservation update will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Visitor Center’s 4D Theater at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Meeting is free, but attendees must sign up by visiting www.galves tonnaturetourism.org/winter-nature-program or call 409-789-8125.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, in Houston. John Branch will speak on behalf of the Exploration Green Project. Take a dish (salad, vegetable, or dessert) to share for the Valentine potluck. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. Contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliaboden hamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
The Fifty-Five-Plus Club will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W., in Dickinson. County Commissioner Ken Clark will be the guest speaker. Take a dish to share for the potluck. For information, call 832-459-4145 or 772-341-9756.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available (some items are free at the end of each month). For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the captain’s room at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Call Dawn Tholcken, 281-923-5197.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Tuesdays at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St., in La Marque. Call 409-938-9258.
The New Leaf Al-Anon group will meet at 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Rosenberg Library, in the Randall Room, 2310 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Call 409-692-3078.
Free dance lessons taught by Lewis and Betty Whistler will be available from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 2105 S. Dickinson, in League City. Must have a city of League City activity card to participate (nonresidents can pay $25 for a yearly pass or purchase a day pass). For information, call 832-517-5833.
The student-run clinic at St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St., in Galveston will be seeing patients from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call 409-763-8521 to schedule an appointment.
The Galveston Historical Foundation’s African-American Heritage Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at 2228 Broadway in Galveston. Call 409-765-7834.
The Galveston Arts Center will have its Art Club for Kids from 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays through May 14 (no classes March 5 and March 12) at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For tuition information, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org/artclub or call 409-763-2403.
The Galveston Area Cancer Crushers Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 1.132 of Rebecca Sealy Hospital at the University of Texas Medical Branch at 301 University Blvd. in Galveston. Parking is free after 5 p.m. All are welcome. For information, contact Bonnie Webster at bonwebster@aol.com or 409-771-2678.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. All are welcome. Call 409-763-9866.
The Houston chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the House of Prayer Lutheran Church, Room 210, 14045 Space Center Blvd., in Houston. Call 281-480-1231.
The Laffite Society will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at The Meridian, 2228 23rd St., in Galveston. Visitors are welcome. For information, call 713-443-6585.
The Galveston County Marine Corps Detachment No. 668 will have meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Marine Corps Reserve Center, Two Fort Point, in Galveston. All Marines and former Marines are welcome to join and support the league. Call Terry Lutz, 281-467-2663, or visit www.mclgalveston.com.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Central Christian Church at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Kay Terry will discuss short-term rentals for the Park Board. For information, call 409-739-5258.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1518 Tremont St. in Galveston. Call 409-762-1212.
The League City Evening Lions Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Spring Creek Barbeque, 2710 Interstate 45 S., in League City. Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. Visitors are welcome. Visit www.lceveninglions.webs.com.
Boy Scout Troop No. 848 will have an informational session for Webelos scouts and new scouts at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Lake United Methodist Church at 16335 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, visit www.bsatroop848.org or call Steve King at 281-853-5644.
The Galveston Dance Club will offer group dance lessons at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the aerobics room at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. The first two lessons are free. No partner is required. Visit www.galvestondanceclub.com. Call 409-370-0617.
The Galveston Island Chess Club will meet from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at the Tremont Hotel Coffee Shop, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row, in Galveston. Chess players of all levels, newbies and those who haven’t played in a while are welcome. Contact George Laiacona, laiaconajr@gmail.com or 713-252-4127.
Knights of Columbus No. 787 will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. Call 409-762-2112.
