The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will have its inaugural HIV/AIDS Seawalk event at 11 a.m. Sunday beginning at 30th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Refreshments will be served. To sign up, visit accttexas.org or call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will have its Veterans Day event from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. All veterans and public are welcome. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The city of League City will have its annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony at noon Sunday at the Chester L. Davis Sportsplex at 1251 League City Parkway in League City. A complimentary lunch will be served at noon and the ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. Darren Ellisor will be the guest speaker. For information, call 281-554-1021.
American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Blue’s Veterans Day Bash at 2 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. The Pee Wee Bowen Band will perform. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The city of League City and the League City Dog Park Association will have its inaugural Birthday “Pawty” for the Bark Park at Countryside from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 100 Alderwood St. in League City. A shuttle service will be available at Bay Area Church. For information, call 281-554-1025.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
Samaritan’s Purse will have its annual Operation Christmas Child national collection week event at various times Monday through Nov. 19 at First Baptist Church of Alta Loma at 5400 Main St. in Santa Fe; and Friendswood United Methodist Church at 204 W. Edgewood Drive in Friendswood. For exact times and information, visit www.samari tanspurse.org.
CASA of Galveston County will have a dedication ceremony of its training room in honor of Paul and Fallon Mitcham from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday at its offices at 2000 Texas Ave., Suite 641, in Texas City. For information, email connie@casagalveston.org.
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s board of directors will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway, Suite C-109, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, in Houston. Tina Farrell will be the guest speaker. A Thanksgiving potluck luncheon will be afterward. Take a dish to share. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. Contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliaboden hamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
The city of Hitchcock will have its Texas Target Communities meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo’s fairgrounds at No. 10 Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock. Residents of all ages are welcome. Children activities and a light dinner will be provided. For information, email mrslc3@hotmail.com.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon Wednesday in the Sam Houston Room of The Tremont House Hotel at 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. A social will begin at 11:30 a.m. U.S. Navy Ret. Rear Admiral William W. Pickevance will be the guest speaker. Lunch is $25. To RSVP, email Tina Kirbie at rkirbie@comcast.net.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Mainland Retired Teachers Association will meet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at West Haven Church of Christ at 1515 29th St. N. in Texas City. Take wrapping paper, tape, and scissors for the 900 books for children that the group will be wrapping. For information, call 281-486-0748.
The Propeller Club will have its Thanksgiving holiday dinner Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7:15 p.m., and last call will be at 9 p.m. The cost is $35 per person in advance or $25 for seniors and students, or $40 and $30, respectively at the door. For information, email propellerclubgalveston@gmail.com.
The Galveston Grandmothers Club No. 277 will have its annual Thanksgiving bake sale from 9 a.m. until all sold out Saturday at Arlan’s Market at 513 Market St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-986-5717.
The outdoor Galveston Island Market featuring local hand-crafted goods will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 23rd and Mechanic streets in Galveston (weather permitting). For information, email galvestonislandmarket@gmail.com.
Award-winning watercolorist, Jackie Liddell, will teach how to create paintings with line techniques at a workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $40. Take your own watercolor supplies or acrylics. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 832-752-3280.
The 52nd annual Heritage Gardener Christmas Homes Tour will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 18 at five homes in Friendswood. A holiday bazaar, including vendors and a bake sale will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Marie Workman Garden Center at 112 W. Spreading Oaks in Friendswood. Tickets for the tour are $12 in advance or $15 the day of. For tickets and information, visit www.heritagegardener.org or visit their Facebook page.
CASA of Galveston County is accepting registration for its annual Walk A Mile in My Shoes fundraiser at casagalveston.org/walk. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Dec. 1 on the grounds of the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is $20.
Registration for the city of Friendswood’s annual Flapjack Fun Run can be found at www.friendswood.com (must register by Monday to guarantee receiving a T-shirt). The fun will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 1 at Stevenson Park. For information, email rec@friendswood.com or call 281-996-3320.
