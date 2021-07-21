TODAY
The Galveston College Law Enforcement Academy will accept applications for admission for 2021-2022 through today. For information, contact Crystal Robinson, crobinson@gc.edu or 409-944-1331, Bart Stephenson, bstephenson@gc.edu or 409-944-1263, or visit https://gc.edu/criminal-justice-law- enforcement.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in La Marque. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
Artist Boat will offer its free summer eco-art workshop “Shark Mania” for ages 9-12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Sessions are limited to 12 participants. To sign up or get more information on upcoming workshops, visit www.artistboat.org/eco-art-workshops- galveston-arts-center or call 409-632-0388.
Friendswood Public Library offers preschool storytime for ages 3-6 at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays (weather permitting) at the Centennial Park Amphitheater at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit www.friendswood.lib.tx.us or call 281-482-7135.
Rosenberg Library will have its storytime program at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesdays through July 28 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 2-5 and their parents/guardians. Seating is limited. Must register. To sign up, visit rosenberg-li brary.org/children-events.
Friendswood Public Library will offer its ESL — Adult English Conversation Class at 11 a.m. Wednesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budel mann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present “Meeting of the Minds” from noon to 1 p.m. today via Zoom. The meeting allows space to learn about various topics relating to mental health and suicide prevention. Dr. Chenda Moore will be the speaker. To register, visit www.NAMIGulfCoast.org.
The Hitchcock Public Library will present the Galveston Bay Foundation who will teach about bay dolphins at 1 p.m. today via its Facebook page. For information, visit hitchcockpubliclibrary.org.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its crafts events for ages 6 and older at 2 p.m. Wednesdays through July 28 at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. “Animal Planter” will be today; and “Candy Jar Craft” July 28. For information, call 409-925-5540.
Nia Cultural Center will have its National Day of Social Action event, #NoKidsInPrison, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. today at the pavilion at Wright Cuney Park at 718 41st St. in Galveston. All are invited. For information, call Lorielle Barnes, site coordinator, 409-256-4901.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its inaugural Women in Leadership Awards through 5 p.m. today at www.TCLMchamber.com/women-in-leadership-awards. Six recipients will be chosen in a variety of categories. A celebratory luncheon will take place Sept. 15 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2500 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Page Michel, 409-935-1408.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet today at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7:15 p.m. Fees are $40 per person and $30 for students. To RSVP and get more information, email propellerclubgalveston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will be accepting video auditions for all roles for its 19th season opener “Spamalot” through midnight today. Send audition videos to Kim Mytelka, kimdmy@aol.com, and include headshot and resume. For information, visit www.islandetc.org.
THURSDAY
Artist Boat will offer its free summer eco-art workshop “Fish Frenzy” for ages 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 2 and Aug. 18 at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Sessions are limited to 12 participants. To sign up or get more information on upcoming workshops, visit www.artistboat.org/eco-art-workshops- galveston-arts-center or call 409-632-0388.
The Galveston College Workforce Programs Career Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Charlie Thomas Family Applied Technology Center, 7626 Broadway in Galveston. For information, contact Martin Crichlow, student success adviser, mchrichlow@gc.edu or 409-944-1401.
The Bryan Museum will have its Wine at The Bryan event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, call 409-220-3218. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Showboat Pavilion at 416 6th St. N. in Texas City. Marathon Petroleum Galveston Bay Refinery will present a report about the accidental release at Alky 3 Unit; and there also will be a local air quality update by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and AECOM. Attendees are asked to RSVP by contacting José Boix at jaboix@aol.com.
The Friendswood Office of Emergency Management will present its severe weather open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Friendswood Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For i nformation, visit friendswood.com/prepare or call 281-996-3335.
UPCOMING
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will be selling chicken spaghetti and barbecue sausage link dinners from 10 a.m. until all sold out Friday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. The dinners are $10 each. To place an order, call the Rev. Michael Dwyer Sr., 409-370-9828, Shirley Carter, 409-877-2025, or Sheronda Lartigue, 832-349-1741.
The Craving for a Change Foundation will have its “Let’s Get it Right” fair from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the pavilion at Carver Park at 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. The fair is for youth and adults and will include information on career aptitude tests, universities/colleges, resume help, entrepreneurship assistance and more. Lunch is included. For information, contact Kenshara Cravens, kenshara.cravens@cravingforachange.com or 832-735-0077, or DeAndré Knoxson, dknoxson@cravingforachange.com or 409-526-6585.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.