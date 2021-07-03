TODAY
The city of Galveston and the Texas National Guard will provide free COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today inside the McGuire Dent Recreation Center at 2222 28th St. in Galveston; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday on the front lawn at the recreation center. While supplies last. For information, call 512-378-0817.
The city of Dickinson will have its Fourth of July parade at 10 a.m. today beginning at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 at 5204 state Highway 3 near Hughes Road. The route will then go toward Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and end at 4613 state Highway 3. For information, visit www.ci.dickin son.tx.us.
The city of Texas City will have its Fourth of July Celebration beginning with an Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m. today. The parade will travel down 6th Street. A concert will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bay Street Park at 800 Bay St. N. in Texas City. Fireworks will take place at dusk. For information, visit www.texas-city-tx.org.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through July 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have an ordination service for the Revs. Douglas Alliniece and Jeremiah Narcisse at 6 p.m. today at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Psalmist Jay Bass also will be on program. All are welcome. For information, call 409-370-9828.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through July 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through July 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. The post also will serve hot dogs from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday in honor of the Fourth of July. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Bryan Museum will have its trading post event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Unique and eclectic items and collectables will be available for sale. Free hot dogs and popcorn will be given away in celebration of the Fourth of July. There also will be live music by country music star Evan Carpenter. For information, visit thebryan museum.org or call Richard Farnsworth at 409-220-3022.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsown farmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will celebrate the Fourth of July beginning at noon Sunday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Barbecue dinners will be sold for $15 per plate. Visitors welcome. For information, call 409-762-4041.
American Legion Post No. 20 will celebrate the Fourth of July at noon Sunday at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. There will be free food for family and friends; all are welcome. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a Fourth of July celebration dance featuring DJ Jon from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are invited. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The city of Friendswood will celebrate the Fourth of July at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Centennial Park at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. There’s no parking at the park; shuttle service will be provided from Friendswood High School and Friendswood Methodist Church. Masks are encouraged. A fireworks presentation will begin at 9:20 p.m. For information, call 281-996-3220.
The city of Galveston and the Marine Corps League will have its Fourth of July parade at 7 p.m. Sunday. The parade will begin at 59th Street and Seawall Boulevard and will proceed east to 27th Street. A fireworks presentation will be afterward at 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard. If you’d like to participate in the parade, visit www.galvestonparades.com.
The Galveston Island Beach Band will have its Fourth of July concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Eugenia and George Sealy Pavilion on the corner of 24th and Sealy streets in Galveston. The band is now under the direction of Robert Gray. Masks are encouraged. For information, email Leslie Watts, lwatts7@flash.net.
The Galveston Community Band, directed by Doyle T. Neuwiller, will perform a free concert of patriotic music celebrating the Fourth of July from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday on the front lawn at The Grand Galvez, 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston.
The Kemah Boardwalk will host its Star Spangled Sky Fireworks event at 9:30 p.m. Sunday at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. The boardwalk also will be open with live music and Uncle Sam Stiltwalker will be in attendance. For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 877-285-3624.
MONDAY
The city of Friendswood will have its Fourth of July Grand Parade at 10 a.m. Monday beginning on FM 518 at Heritage Drive and ending at Stevenson Park at 1100 S. Friendswood Drive. Afterward, the city’s 126th annual Fourth of July Celebration will take place featuring vendors, games, food and entertainment. For information, call 281-996-3220.
The Friendswood Chamber of Commerce is selling tickets for its 30th annual “Win a Truck” raffle at www.friendswoodchamber.com or at its office at 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Tickets are $10 each. The drawing will be held at 4 p.m. Monday at its office. Winner doesn’t need to be present at drawing. For information, call 281-482-3329.
TUESDAY
Galveston College is accepting registration for its free Quickstart-plus programs which will begin Tuesday at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Participants must be 18 and older. Tuition is free for those accepted into the program. For information, visit https://gc.edu/continuing-education/quickstartplus, or contact Sharon Pagan, spagan@gc.edu or 409-944-1410.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Tuesday. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
UPCOMING
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. Dana Shaw will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Thursday. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
La Izquierda will have its Save the Locals — Menard Park Music Series from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday’s through July 29 at the band shell at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. Free Radicals with Flat Broke will perform. Take your own chairs/blankets. For information, contact Robert Kuhn, robert@laizquierdafest.com or 832-488-0407.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Aquaponics” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 10 virtually. Master Gardener Robin Collins will present the class. Must pre-register. Space is limited to the first 33 registrants. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
Texas City Independent School District will have its laptop drop-off from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays (begins Tuesday) through July 29 at its technology warehouse behind Blocker Middle School at 1800 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. A map on exact location can be found at www.tcisd.org. For information, call 409-916-0117.
The Bryan Museum is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.thebryanmuseum.org. Session I is July 12 through July 16, and Session II is July 19 through July 23 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information, contact Susannah Brown, summercamp@thebryanmuseum.org or 409-220-3316.
Island East-End Theatre Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer theater camp at www.islandetc.org. The camp is for incoming third-graders through 12th grade. “Seussical” will be the musical presented. The camp will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays July 12 through July 30 and Aug. 3 through Aug. 5. For information, call 409-762-3556.
Texas City Independent School District is accepting online registration for the 2021-2022 school year through July 29 at www.tcisd.org/registration. Use Skyward login to register returning students; if you’re a new parent of a new student(s) you can create an account. For information, email registration@tcisd.org or call 409-916-0185.
The Galveston County Food Bank’s summer Kidz Pacz program will provide weekly food packs for qualifying children ages 3-18 weekdays through Aug. 13 at distribution sites throughout Galveston County. For information, call 409-945-4232 or visit www.galvestoncountyfoodbank.org.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. July 12. The group is soliciting male, teachers, and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
Texas City Independent School District will have a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. July 13 in the Simpson Education Support Center at 1700 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. The board will review and receive public input for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant funding plan. For information, call 409-916-0100.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will have its annual ice cream social at 2 p.m. July 17 at Central Christian Church at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. For information, call Thayer Evans, 409-739-5258.
