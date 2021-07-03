Galveston natives, Lawrence Thomas and his daughter, Courtney, second from left, were invited to witness the signing of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act on June 17 in Washington. The Thomas family, led by its patriarch the late Rev. James Thomas, have been long-time supporters of Juneteenth on the island. Also pictured from left is Ashley Etienne and Vice President Kamala Harris. Etienne is the communications director for Harris and also a native of Galveston County.