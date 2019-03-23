The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual spring barbecue cook-off Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-2733.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Galveston County Audubon Group and Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will sponsor a field trip (Birds of Moody Gardens Properties) from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Participants should meet up in the south Aquarium Pyramid parking lot at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-789-8125.
The Hitchcock Independent School District board of trustees will have a special called meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at 7801 Neville in Hitchcock. For agenda, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will meet for its obstructed traffic sign project at 9 a.m. Saturday. The group will meet up first at Central Christian Church at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. For information, call Thayer Evans at 409-739-5258.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Tomato Stress Management” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday; and ”Snake Sense” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. To register, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston Art League will host a watercolor workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2119-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Fontaine Jacobs will lead the presentation. Registration is $30. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 409-621-1008.
The city of Friendswood will have its Youth Sports Day Parade at 9 a.m. Saturday. The parade will begin at the corner of Friendswood Drive (FM 518) at Heritage Drive and go northwest to make a left on Edgewood Drive (FM 2351), then will make a right on Stadium Drive. Afterward, coaches and teams will gather at Renwick Park for opening ceremonies. For information, visit www.friendswood.com or call 281-996-3294.
The Saltwater Garden Club will have its Spring Plant Sale and Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the playground and pavilion on Neptune Drive in Bayou Vista. For information, call Judy Steffans, 713-502-5459.
Pretty Ladies Uniquely Shaped (P.L.U.S.) will have a plus-size clothing drive from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Gently-used plus-size clothing, only, will be accepted. For information, call 409-939-2685.
Jewelry expert, Annette Kinslow, will present a wire wrap cabochon pendant class from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at G. Lee Gallery at 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B, in Galveston. For registration fees and information, contact Brenda Lee at brenda donaloio@sbcglobal.net or 409-996-5040.
The Galveston County Genealogical Society will continue its free Beginning Genealogy course from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays through March 30 in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Attendees are asked to register by contacting Lauren Martino at lmarti no@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 117.
Abundant Life Christian Center will host a free community baby shower at 11 a.m. Saturday at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. Gender-appropriate gifts will be available to expecting mothers. The event is free, but registration is required. To RSVP, visit http://alcc.org/frontpage/community-baby-shower or call 409-935-1606.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
Moore Memorial Public Library will have its Create Your Own Kite event for ages 6-12 at 2 p.m. Saturday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-643-5977.
Author Ruth Davis will be signing copies of her book “Thirteen Rivers: The Last Voyage of La Belle” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop at 317 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through April 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have karaoke with DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Jerry Saucier 8 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its Customer Appreciation Night with a free Mexican dinner from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. The Post also will have Tejano Night from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Saturday. For information, call 409-793-9866.
