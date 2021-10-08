TODAY
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. today at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Must make an appointment. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Fall Favorite Vegetables” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Master Gardener Gene Speller will teach the class. Must preregister. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Stewart Beach Pavilion, 201 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Registration begins at 8 a.m. To sign up, contact Stephanie Fitzgerald, alztexwalk@alz.org or 713-314-1336, or visit alz.org/walk.
Bay Area Pet Adoptions will have its Barktoberfest event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Jackie’s Brickhouse, 1053 Marina Bay Drive in Kemah. Admission is free. For information, visit bayareapetadoptions.org/barktoberfest.
The Saturday Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “Where We Come From” by Oscar Casares will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a craft event for adults at 10:30 a.m. Saturday live via the library’s Facebook page. Participants will make a terracotta candy bowl. Supply list can be found at hitchcockpublic library.org. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 228 Star of the Sea will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, call Regent Cynthia Schaaf, 409-766-0430.
The Celebration Seabrook Music & Art Fest by the Bay will be from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Meador Park, 2400 Hammer St. in Seabrook. For information, visit celebrationseabrook.com.
Clean Galveston will have its 29th annual Walk-A-Bout “A Treasure Hunt Through Galveston Island’s Downtown/Strand District” event from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in downtown Galveston. Participants will meet up at Sound Bar, 2411 Mechanic St. in Galveston. A donation of $50 per walker is asked. For tickets and information, visit cleangalveston.org/events.html.
The Galveston Elks Lodge will have its Red, White and Blue Stampede fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Benefit tickets are $100 each, which includes a seafood dinner, a live band and four chances in a raffle to win cash prizes. Additional tickets are $15 each. For information, call 409-682-2521.
Central Christian Church will have its second annual Blessings of the Animals from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Pets should be on a leash or in a carrier. Boy Scout Pack No. 124 will assist in the festivities. Donations of food, blankets and towels for pets also are asked. For information, call Carol Freeman, 409-771-5644.
UPCOMING
Central Christian Church will host an Italian cuisine community luncheon after its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Must RSVP by today. The church also will be honoring its pastor, the Rev. Tim Schomp. For information, call Carol Freeman, 409-771-5644.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, Ball High School class of 1981, and AMOCO Federal Credit Union will sponsor a family fun day “feed the hungry” picnic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Menard Park, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. All are welcome. For information, email Dolores Johnson, njohn212@aol.com.
The city of League City and League City Animal Care will have its pet food pantry drive-through supply distribution event from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at 755 W. Walker St. in League City. Free pet food, kennels/carriers, collars/leashes and other supplies will be given away (while supplies last). For League City residents in need only. For information, visit leaguecity.com.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will present its free Level UP workshop series at 11 a.m. Tuesday at its office at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. “10 Steps to Legitimize Your Business” will be the topic of discussion. For information and to sign up, email levelup@tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its business book club event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Black Bear Diner, 2481 Interstate 45 S. in League City. Glenn Freedman, Ph.D., will be the facilitator. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear will be the topic of discussion. Free for members, and $10 for all others. To register, visit leaguecitychamber.com.
The Holy Family Parish Women’s Altar Society will meet at noon Tuesday in the parish hall at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1010 35th St. in Galveston. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center has rescheduled its “Red, White And Do” Gala to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday virtually. The event will include a silent and live auction. Silent auction opens for bidding Tuesday at milewisctr.org. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its fall plant sale from noon Oct. 15 to noon Oct. 16 virtually. Browsing will begin today. Online store can be found at store.galvestonmg.org. For information, call 281-309-5065.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters will have its 35th annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 15 and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 17 at AMF Star Lanes, 2404 Palmer Highway in Texas City. To sign up, call Alice Teeler, 409-763-4638 or visit mentorsgc.org and click on the events tab.
The Hitchcock Class of 1970 will have its class reunion Nov. 6 at The Hidden Palms, 3706 Ave. E1/2 in Santa Fe. Registration ends Oct. 15. For information, call Frank Tax, 713-408-0563.
The Brushes By the Beach Plein Air Art Contest will be from Oct. 16 through Nov. 8 at G. Lee Gallery, 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B in Galveston. For artists ages 16 and older. For registration information, visit gleegallery.net/brushes-by-the-beach-pleinair or call 409-370-7350.
Randalls will have its “Fall Into Christmas” food drive during normal store hours through Oct. 16 at 2931 Central City Blvd. in Galveston. All proceeds will benefit the Galveston County Food Bank. For information, contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
The city of La Marque’s Bayou Fest will be Oct. 16 at the Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. For information, visit lamarquebayoufest.com or call 409-938-9255.
The 38th annual CountryFest Bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate as a vendor, email aldersgate bazaar@comcast.net.
Eleanore Wuhrich will lead a workshop on turning gourds into mini-houses from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Galveston Art League, 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $35. To sign up, visit galvestonartleague.com. For information, email gallery2117A@gmail.com.
The 24th annual ARToberFEST will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 16 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 on Postoffice Street between 21st and 23rd streets in Galveston. Admission is $5 for ages 13 and older; and free for ages 12 and younger. For information/tickets, visit artoberfest.com, or call Sarah Piel, 409-770-5066 or 800-821-1894.
The fifth annual Brad and Big Rich’s Cajun Chef’s Cook-off will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 16 at Festival Park, 1605 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. For information, email cathie@coastalout doorsgroup.com or call 409-684-6231.
Holy Family Catholic School will have its fall festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. Raffle, silent and live auction items are needed, as well as sponsors. If you’d like to help, email hfcgalvfallfesti val@gmail.com or call 409-765-6607. For information, call Jennie Latham or Candice Webber, 409-370-9736.
The Salvation Army Galveston County will be accepting registration for its Angel Tree Christmas assistance program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 or 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. No phone applications. For information, call 409-763-1691 or visit salvation armygalvestoncounty.org.
Independence Village will have its “A Ghostly Gala” fundraiser event at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Attendees must RSVP by Oct. 15 by contacting Susan Bailey, txrealtor susan@comcast.net or 832-692-7525.
The 39th annual Island Oktoberfest will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 22; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 23; and 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 24 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, visit galves tonoktoberfest.com or call 409-762-8477.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its Genteel Junque sale from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 (members preview sale); and open to the public from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 and noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 24 at The Depot on Market, 3304 Market St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonhistory.org, or call Nick Barbee, 409-765-3457.
The Galveston Bay Foundation will have its Bike Around the Bay event Oct. 23 and Oct. 24. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org or contact Nikki Annan, nannan@galvbay.org or 832-536-2264.
The Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance will have its Butterfly Release Ceremony at 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Dr. Todd Masel, director of the epilepsy program at the University of Texas Medical Branch, will be the guest speaker. Event is free, but registration is required. For information, visit gceatx.org/events or call 409-207-7768.
The 18th annual Yawl Ketch The Spirit of Devereux event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 28 at Butler’s Courtyard, 122 N. Michigan Ave. in League City. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit devereuxspirit.org or call Joni Robertson, 281-316-5423.
The BOO Dash 5K and Kids K fun run, sponsored by INEOS ICAN Foundation and Running Alliance Sport, will begin at 8 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Clear Lake Recreation and Community Center, 400 Woodcombe Drive in Houston. For registration, which ends Oct. 28, visit www.boodash.org.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual fall barbecue cook-off Oct. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Registration is $150 per spot. Prizes will be awarded. For information, email alegion554@yahoo.com or call 281-332-8733.
