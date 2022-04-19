TODAY
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
College of the Mainland will have its sixth annual veterans health, resource and employment fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in its conference center in building 4 at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, call 409-933-8455.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston County Recovery Systems of Care group will meet at 2:30 p.m. today at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce, 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, call Barbara Cochran, 409-443-7073, or Clay Burton, 832-419-5828.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. For information, contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness today. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Palm Gardens neighborhood will have a meet your candidate event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at 1410 Bowie Drive in Galveston. District 4 city council candidate Michael Bouvier will be in attendance. For information, call 409-789-0045.
The Galveston Community Tennis Association will have its men’s doubles program at 6 p.m. Tuesdays through May 10 at the McGuire Dent Scroggins-Stiglich Tennis Courts, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To register, visit gctaserves.org or call 817-727-5266.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its free GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 10 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. To sign up, call 409-392-1101.
upcoming
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present “Meeting of the Minds” from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. The meeting allows space to learn about various topics relating to mental health and suicide prevention. Ruth Kai, from the Galveston County Health District, will be guest speaker. To register, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
Tours will be available for the public who would like further information about the state of the facilities at both Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, and Kermit Courville Stadium, 1429 27th St., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Galveston. For information, email voteforgisd@gmail.com.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will have its annual crawfish boil scholarship fundraiser Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $50 a person; must prepay by visiting propellerclubgalveston.com. No walk-ins, no RSVPs. For information, email propellerclub galveston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and noon to 3 p.m. Friday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The FeatherFest Birding and Nature Photography Festival’s vendor fair will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday inside the Frances Anne Moody Ballroom at Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information, visit gal vestonnaturetourism.org.
Boots & BBQ, sponsored by The Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary, will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $25 per person. For tickets and information, visit bit.ly/SAWABBQ or call 409-939-9013.
The “Let’s Make a Racquet!” event honoring Dominick and Barbara Sasser will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the tennis courts at Lasker Park, 2016 43rd St. in Galveston. For sponsorships, tickets and information, email betterparksforgalveston@gmail.com.
The Chosen Ones Community Enrichment Center will host its annual clergy and police breakfast at 10 a.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, corner of 27th and Ball streets in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The FeatherFest Birding and Nature Photography Festival “Raptors Revealed!” will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday and at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday in the Café in the Park patio at Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information, visit galves tonnaturetourism.org.
The Dickinson Historical Society will have its 17th annual Wine & Roses benefit from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the the Knights of Columbus Hall, 4132 27th St. E in Dickinson. For tickets and sponsorships, email dhs@dickinson texas.gov or call 281-534-4367.
The Galveston/Galveston County Baptist Ministers Association will have its A.S. Johnson scholarship banquet at 7:15 p.m. Friday at the Wilbrydge Center, 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. Diane Merchant will be the speaker. Tickets are $60 a person and a table of eight is $500; display patron will be $100 or more. For information, call Eva Tillmon, 409-762-5642 or 409-939-1244.
The Texas City Police Department will have its free Family Bike Rodeo event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Rainbow Park, 800 Bay St. N. in Texas City. There also will be a food truck, ice cream, door prizes and bike giveaways. Bikes and helmets also will be available. For information, visit texascitytx.gov.
The International Oleander Society will have its annual Oleander Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Betty Head Oleander Garden Park, 2624 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit oleander.org.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Looking Down at Insects” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday its Garden with the Masters Open Garden Day: Incredible Edible Herbs event ($10 a person; limited to first 20 registrants) in the Discovery Garden at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.