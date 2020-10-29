HAPPY BIRTHDAY Amanda Washington, Brionnica Nicole Murray, Juan Cervantes, Rosemary Binder, Judy Novosad Kunkel, Rudy Garcia, Rosalind Llyod, Robert Strother, Constance Johnson, Mark Pickens, Mary Morgan, Betty Crawford-Britton, Bobby Harden, Ericka Freeman and Armando Torres.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
