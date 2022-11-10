Rotary Club of Galveston

Four members of the Rotary Club of Galveston were recently recognized for their continued generous support of Rotary International by increasing their financial contribution as Paul Harris Fellows. Pictured, from left, are Barbara Sanderson, Sally Byrom, Jim Byrom and Barbara Winburn. Also pictured is Club President, Cissy Matthews, right. Neil Nathan, not pictured, is project chair.

THURSDAY

NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet at 10 a.m. Nov. 10 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.

