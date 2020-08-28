TODAY
Galveston College will have its fall 2020 registration online through Saturday. Classes begin Monday. To register, visit www.gc.edu. For information, email admissions@gc.edu, advising@gc.edu, or call 409-944-1230.
The Galveston Islamic Center will resume its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays and will also provide a free bagged lunch (while supplies last) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galvestonislamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will host a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. today. For information, topics and links to access meetings, visit www.TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
SATURDAY
Black Lives Matter will sponsor a peaceful march and rally at 10 a.m. Saturday starting at Dunbar Middle School, 2901 23rd St., in Dickinson. Line-up will begin at 9:30 a.m. The walk will end at Dickinson City Hall. For information, contact Mandalyn Salazar, buildupamerica.salazar@gmail.com or 281-768-1893.
The Rho Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. will host a drive-through voter registration event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave., in Texas City. For information, call 832-541-6126.
The Jehovah’s Witness Convention is currently available online at jw.org. Topics and new content will be presented through Saturday. For information, visit the site.
MONDAY
Drive-through free COVID-19 testing will be available Monday and Tuesday at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Participants must register at texas.curativeinc.com to get a time slot.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
The Bay Area Youth Singers will have rehearsals Mondays through Dec. 14. For students entering grades 3-12. For tuition information and registration, visit bayareayouthsingers.org, email info@bayareayouthsingers.org, or call 832-425-2329.
TUESDAY
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Curbside delivery only. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
WEDNESDAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farm Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs, and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
Catholic Charities’ Beacon of Hope Center and the Galveston County Food Bank will distribute food to those in need at 9 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 30 at the Galveston Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Drive-through only. For information, visit CatholicCharities.org/covidFoodDistribution.
The Galveston Arts Center will present “Nervous Waters” by Pat Johnson, and “rhythm and (p)leisure” by Francis Almendárez from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 15 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve your online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Gulf Coast Homeless Coalition will have its second annual community agencies luncheon at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Compton Outreach Center, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
THURSDAY
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St., in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
UPCOMING
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its Divine Deals Silent Auction & Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 5 at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Social distance protocols will be in place. For information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
The Galveston Art League Gallery will exhibit diverse artworks accepted into its annual fall juried show from noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 5 through Sept. 27 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 8 via Zoom. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For sign up information, email 1986cart@gmail.com. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliabodenhamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present “Preventing the ‘S’ Word” suicide prevention awareness webinar from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11 via Zoom. For information and to sign up, visit www.NAMIGulfCoast.org.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County will have a dedication ceremony of the Moody Family Center for Worship and Service and celebrate the opening of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Texas City at 11 a.m. Sept. 17 at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, visit www.salvationarmygalvestoncounty.org, or call Holly McDonald, 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
Independence Village will present its virtual gala and resident fashion show “Under the Sea” at 7 p.m. Sept. 19. For information, call 832-692-7525 or email texasrealtorsusan@comcast.net.
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its annual 5K Fun Run Sept. 26 at Carver Park at 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. Registration is $35. To register, visit www.thenickgaryfoundation.com/ngfevent or call Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
The Santa Fe High School classes of 1970 and 1971 will participate in “The Walk” at 2 p.m. Sept. 26 beginning at the Santa Fe Old School Museum, 13304 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Rain date is Oct. 3. For information, call Dean Evans, 409-739-7831.
G. Lee Gallery will sponsor its eighth annual Brushes by the Beach Plein Air contest Oct. 14 through Nov. 8. Submission deadline is Nov. 8. For registration and information, visit www.gleegallery.net/Brushes-By-The-Beach-PleinAir.html or call 409-370-7350.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will have its 23rd annual ARToberFEST virtually at 8 a.m. Oct. 17 at www.artoberfest.com. For information, including booth applications, contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
The Galveston Bay Foundation’s 14th annual Bike Around the Bay will be Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will have its 44th annual chili supper Oct. 28 at a location TBD. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
ONGOING
Galveston College is accepting registration for its new Quickstart-plus programs which will begin Sept. 21 at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Participants must be 18 and older. Tuition is free for those accepted into the program. For information, visit https://gc.edu/continuing-education/quickstartplus, or contact Sharon Pagan, spagan@gc.edu or 409-944-1410.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2020-21 school year during normal business hours weekdays at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center is offering free microchips for 500 pets from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Must call to set up appointment. Call 409-948-2485.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is currently operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the American Red Cross is offering an emergency diaper bank by appointment only for those who are in need of diapers. For information or to make an appointment, call Mercedes Cardenas, 210-410-6725.
