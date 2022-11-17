Texas City Garden Club

Lanette Lein, is the winner of the Texas City Garden Club Holiday Market Raffle Basket. Attending the presentation are, Holly Anderson, Joy Steinbach, Marie Carlson, Debbie Davila, Cora Maldonado, Bridget Buffa, Judy Dowdy, Sylvia Garza, Lanette Lein and Nancy Heard.

THURSDAY

NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet at 10 a.m. on Dec. 8 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.

