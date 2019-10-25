Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Overcast skies and windy. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph.