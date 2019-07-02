Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
Galveston Independent School District will be accepting registration for its prekindergarten program for the 2019-20 school year from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at its support center at 3906 Ave. T in Galveston. Enrollment packets can be found at gisd.org and must be completed beforehand. Students must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1. For information, contact Mary Patrick, marypatrick@gisd.org or 409-766-5177.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available (some items are free at the end of each month). For information, call 409-765-5138.
The Galveston Bay Area Texas Master Naturalists will host its “Action Heroes of Galveston Beaches” art exhibit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays through July 9 at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St., in Galveston. The artwork was done by second- and third-graders from L. A. Morgan and Oppe elementary schools. Admission is free. For information, call Anne Hect, 409-692-1415.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the captain’s room at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Call Dawn Tholcken, 281-923-5197.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Tuesdays at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St., in La Marque. A representative from the Galveston County Food Bank will be the guest speaker. Call 409-938-9258.
The Kiwanis Club of La Marque will have its annual peach sale from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at James Crowder Funeral Home, 401 Texas Ave., in La Marque. Half bushels will be $55 and quarter bushels will be $30. To place your order, call 409-770-7572, or contact any Kiwanian.
The New Leaf Al-Anon group will meet at 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Rosenberg Library, in the Randall Room, 2310 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Call 409-692-3078.
Free dance lessons taught by Lewis and Betty Whistler will be available from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 2105 S. Dickinson, in League City. Must have a city of League City activity card to participate (nonresidents can pay $25 for a yearly pass or purchase a day pass). For information, call 832-517-5833.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. All are welcome. Call 409-763-9866.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Mainland No. 3199 Ladies Auxiliary will meet at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at 4445 Ninth St. in Bacliff. Call 281-339-3480.
Cub Scout Troop No. 120 (Bears) will meet from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2702 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. New members are welcome. For information, call 409-762-4884.
The Hitchcock Independent School District board of trustees will have a special called meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 7801 Neville in Hitchcock. For agenda, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Ladies Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Call 281-337-4952.
The Bay Area Quilt Guild will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at a location TBD. Fellowship will begin at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.bayareaquiltguild.org or call Debby Benson, 713-248-8757.
The Christian Motorcyclist Association, Lighthouse Riders Chapter, will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kelley’s Restaurant, 4604 Interstate 45, in La Marque. If you wish to eat, please arrive early. Call 713-550-3466.
The Galveston Dance Club will offer group dance lessons at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the aerobics room at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. The first two lessons are free. No partner is required. Visit www.galvestondanceclub.com. Call 409-370-0617.
The Galveston Island Chess Club will meet from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at the Tremont Hotel Coffee Shop, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row, in Galveston. Chess players of all levels, newbies and those who haven’t played in a while are welcome. Contact George Laiacona, laiaconajr@gmail.com or 713-252-4127.
Knights of Columbus No. 787 will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. Call 409-762-2112.
The Galveston Summer Beach Band will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Sealy Gazebo across from Rosenberg Library at 24th and Sealy streets in Galveston. Take your own chairs and blankets. Benches also will be provided. For information, call Frank Incaprera, 409-599-5009.
The Dickinson Independent School District’s Education Foundation will present “Gator Tales” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays via its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DISDEDF. The reading initiative is aimed at fostering a love of reading among elementary students. If you’d like to participate as a guest reader, email Amanda Flannery, aflannery@dickinsonisd.org.
