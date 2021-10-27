TODAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in La Marque. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will have its “Coffee & Kiwanis” event at 10 a.m. today at Art of Coffee, 401 Laurel St. in La Marque. All are welcome. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Wednesday at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The Galveston Independent School District will have its Halloween Trunk or Treat event from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. today in the parking lot in front of Ball High School on 41st Street between Avenues O and N1/2 in Galveston. For information, visit gisd.org or call Billy Rudolph, 409-766-5146.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
”Ritual Sequence” by Mark Clark will be on view through today at the College of the Mainland Art Gallery at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. There will be an artist talk and reception from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. today. For information, visit com.edu/art-gallery.
First Christian Church will have its pumpkin patch available from 3 p.m. to dusk through Friday; 10 a.m. to dusk Saturday; and noon till dusk Sunday at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. For information, call Becky Hoke, 409-948-4443.
THURSDAY
The Texas City Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Grand Prize Barbeque, 2223 Palmer Highway in Texas City. New and prospective members are welcome. For information, email David Shinn, shinnbone5@hotmail.com.
The 18th annual Yawl Ketch The Spirit of Devereux event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at Butler’s Courtyard, 122 N. Michigan Ave. in League City. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit devereuxspirit.org or call Joni Robertson, 281-316-5423.
UPCOMING
The Auxiliary of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 will have a BBQ Cook-off Friday and Saturday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Entry fee is $80 per team. For more information, call 409-750-3806 or 409-771-9266.
Upward Hope Academy will offer safe trick or treating for families and their children from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at 3305 Church St. in Galveston. All are welcome. For information, call Kathy Whatley, 409-457-9256.
The Friendswood High School Theatre will present its Fright Fest haunted house from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday backstage at the Myrlene Kennedy Auditorium on its campus at 702 Greenbriar Ave. in Friendswood. Tickets are $10 per person at the door. For information, call Amy Thornton, 281-482-3413, Ext. 115.
The BOO Dash 5K and Kids K fun run, sponsored by INEOS ICAN Foundation and Running Alliance Sport, will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Clear Lake Recreation and Community Center, 400 Woodcombe Drive in Houston. For registration, which ends Thursday, visit www.boodash.org.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Kokedama” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. The hands-on workshop will be taught by Master Gardener Kat Tondre. Space is limited to first 15 registrants. Must preregister; $20 per person. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
Congressman Randy Weber and District Clerk John Kinard will host a Passport Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston County North Annex Building, 174 Calder Road in League City. Attendees will get information on passport fees and services. For information, call 281-316-8729 or 281-316-0231.
The city of Texas City will have its Hallowpalooza Festival from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Rotary Pavilion at Nessler Park, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. There will be a children’s costume contest, games, prizes, trunk-or-treat, moonwalks, face painting and arts and crafts. For information, call 409-643-5990.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual fall barbecue cook-off Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Registration is $150 per spot. Prizes will be awarded. For information, email alegion554@yahoo.com or call 281-332-8733.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its 19th annual Let Her Alone Revival at 1 p.m. Saturday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Tess Beafneaux, Sheryl Neal, Pamela Williams Edwards, Temeka Mathews and Bridgett Pierre-Ned will be the speakers. For information, call 409-256-1329.
