The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer $10 pet adoptions from noon to 5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. All adoptions come with freebies and goody bags. For information, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston Islamic Center will resume its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays; and will also provide a free bagged lunch (while supplies last) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg- library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
In lieu of the annual book sale, Rosenberg Library will hold a genre or subject-focused book sale in its Friends’ Bookshop on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. The sale will be available from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays through Aug. 31. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg- library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
TUESDAY
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Curbside delivery only. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
WEDNESDAY
There will be a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the second floor conference room (LCC2.1001A) at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Blood Bank at 2280 Interstate 45 S. in League City. Picture ID is required. To sign up, visit https://tinyurl.com/leaguecity81220. For information, email Joan Farmer, jvalasek@mdanderson.org or call 713-792-7777.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
THURSDAY
Seniors ages 60 and older are invited to The 1895 Moody Mansion’s free “Senior Hours” from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27 at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Advance registration is required. To register, call 409-765-9770. For information, visit www.moodymansion.org.
The Shiloh Church will have its virtual Vacation Bible School from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Aug. 14. Participants must RSVP by today. To sign up, email Amanda Foley, amandafoley234@yahoo.com. For information, call 409-621-5080.
UPCOMING
The We R.O.C.K. (Reconstruction of Christ Kids) nonprofit will have its annual back-to-school drive-by bash from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 15 in the parking lot of Dunbar Middle School, 2901 23rd St. in Dickinson. Free backpacks, supplies and face masks will be given away. First come, first serve. For information, call Roslyn Barnett, 713-252-8634.
Adult Crafts to Go! for ages 18 and older will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 via Zoom. The group will make a set of heart earrings. To sign up to schedule a time to pick up your supplies, email awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
Court Appointed Special Advocates will have its virtual information session for potential advocates at 11 a.m. Aug. 21. To sign up, email kasey@casagalves ton.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-572-2552.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
The Bay Area Youth Singers will have rehearsals Mondays beginning Aug. 24 through Dec. 14. For students entering grades 3-12. Registration begins Aug. 1. For tuition information and registration, visit bayarea youthsingers.org, email info@bayareayouthsingers.org, or call 832-425-2329.
The Adult Online Book Club for ages 18 and older will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26 via Zoom. “The Secrets We Kept” by Lara Prescott will be discussed. For information, email awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
The Galveston Art League Gallery will exhibit diverse artworks accepted into its annual fall juried show from noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 5 through Sept. 27 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 8 via Zoom. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For sign up information, email 1986cart@gmail.com. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliaboden hamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
Independence Village will present its virtual gala and resident fashion show “Under the Sea” at 7 p.m. Sept. 19. For information, call 832-692-7525 or email texasrealtor susan@comcast.net.
Galveston College is accepting registration for its new Quickstart-plus programs which will begin Sept. 21 at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Participants must be 18 and older. Tuition is free for those accepted into the program. For information, visit https://gc.edu/continuing-education/quickstartplus, or contact Sharon Pagan, spagan@gc.edu or 409-944-1410.
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its annual 5K Fun Run Sept. 26 at Carver Park at 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. Registration is $35. To register, visit www.thenickgaryfounda tion.com/ngfevent or call Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
The Santa Fe High School classes of 1970 and 1971 will participate in “The Walk” at 2 p.m. Sept. 26 beginning at the Santa Fe Old School Museum, 13304 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Rain date is Oct. 3. For information, call Dean Evans, 409-739-7831.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will have its 23rd annual ARToberFEST from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 18 in Galveston’s Historic Downtown Cultural Arts District on Postoffice Street. Rain or shine; live or virtual. For information, contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
The Galveston Bay Foundation’s 14th annual Bike Around the Bay will be Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will have its 44th annual chili supper Oct. 28 at a location TBD. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
ONGOING
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center is offering free microchips for 500 pets from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Must call to set up appointment. Call 409-948-2485.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsown farmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Jehovah’s Witness Convention is available online at jw.org. Topics and new content will be presented each week through Aug. 29. For information, visit the site.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will host its meetings virtually each month. For information, topics, and links to access meetings, visit www.Tx BayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will accept applications for the 2020-21 school year during normal business hours weekdays at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s Head Start Program is accepting applications for children ages 3-4 for the 2020-21 school year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The program offers free full-day early childhood development services to age and income-eligible children. For locations and required documents to register, call 409-692-0251 or 409-762-9019.
