TODAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed today at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
Volunteers are needed to participate in a cleanup day event from 9 a.m. to noon today at the Historic Broadway Cemetery District between 40th and 43rd streets and Broadway in Galveston. Take your own work gloves and any small garden tools. Supplies will be provided. For information, call Kathleen Maca, 281-935-7141
Acts Christian Church will offer its food pantry to the public from 10 a.m. to noon today at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Julie Plyler, 281-910-9757.
The city of Galveston will host a shred event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the recycling center, 702 61st St. in Galveston. Must show ID to confirm island residency. Maximum of 15 boxes per person/vehicle. For information, call 409-797-3958.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galves tonislandmarket.com.
Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry will be giving away free turkeys from 10 a.m. to noon today at Carver Park, 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. One turkey per household; while supplies last. If you don’t need a turkey and would like to donate one, email district1@texascitytx.gov. COVID-19 vaccinations also will be available. For information, call 409-904-2091.
The Dickinson Police Officer’s Association will have its Pack the Patrol Car Toy Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in the parking lot of Ziegler’s at 2308 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. For information, email Officer Ricky Valdez, rvaldez@ ci.dickinson.tx.us.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Stories on Demand program from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Dickinson Police Department, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and the Dickinson Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association will have its free community Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Dine in only; no carryout. Donations also will be accepted. For information, email Officer Ricky Valdez, rvaldez@ci.dickinson.tx.us.
The Adult Services Department of Helen Hall Library will have its Watch out! Movie Matinees event at 12:30 p.m. today at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. “When Harry Met Sally” will be shown. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Dec. 19 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsown farmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have its Sweetheart Holiday Craft Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, email Sylvia Salinas, sylviaboi56@gmail.com.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 25th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. “A Message to the Church” is the theme. Attendees are asked to wear blue and silver or blue and gray. For information, call 409-938-7247 or 409-938-7835.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays (excluding holidays) with extended hours till 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 13 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays through May 22 (excluding holidays) at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth ages 8-12 will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The College of the Mainland Concert Band will have its fall concert at 7 p.m. Monday in the school’s theatre at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu.
UPCOMING
The Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association is seeking new officials in the Galveston County area. No experience necessary. Must be 18 and older. Training will be provided. The average pay for beginners is $45 per hour. For information, call Shirley McDaniel, 409-771-1835, or George “Pete” Henley, 409-392-0317.
The community Thanksgiving feast will serve Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in Kukral Hall at Our Lady of Fatima School, 1600 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Coats and jackets also will be given away. For information, call Barbara White, 409-739-2268.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a Thanksgiving potluck dinner beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Donations of food items are needed. To donate or get more information, call 281-332-8733. All are welcome to attend.
The Black Friday Freedom Walk event with Sam Collins III will be at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday beginning at the Middle Passage Historic Marker at 2200 Harborside Drive in Galveston. Attendees will get to retrace the steps of Union soldiers through the streets of Galveston as they spreaded the message of freedom. Tickets are $30 per person. For tickets and information, call 409-256-3822.
The Grand Galvez will have its annual Holiday Lighting Celebration at 6 p.m. Friday at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For more information, visit hotelgalvez.com or call 409-765-7721.
A reception showing the 2021 TWELVE project will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 27 in Edna’s Room at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit twelvepeople.org or call Will Wright, 806-236-0715.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 62nd church anniversary at 3 p.m. Nov. 28 at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. Shirley Scott, from San Marcos, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-599-8847.
The 41st annual “Share Your Holidays” food drive will be from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 1 at Ball High School (enter from 41st Street side parking lot) and at the Galveston County Food Bank, 213 6th St. N. in Texas City. Monetary donations also will be accepted. For information, contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
Interfaith Caring Ministries will have its 28th annual Festival of Trees gala Dec. 2 at the Hilton Houston NASA Clear Lake Hotel, 3000 E. NASA Parkway in Houston. For information, contact Johnnie Hubbard, jhubbard@icmtx.org or 281-332-3881, Ext. 1112.
The Galveston Art League will have its holiday gift sale from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays Dec. 3 through Dec. 26 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Fair & Rodeo’s WinterFest will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 on the fairgrounds at Jack Brooks Park on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, visit galvestoncountyfair.com or call 409-986-6010.
The Flapjack Fun Run will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 4 at Stevenson Park, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Registration for the Kid’s K for ages 12 and younger is $15 or $20 day of; and for the 5K Run/Walk, it’ll be $35 per person or $40 day of. To sign up, visit parks.friendswood.com.
CASA of Galveston County will have its Walk a Mile in My Shoes fundraiser at 8 a.m. Dec. 4 outside the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. To register, visit casagalveston.org/walk. For information, call 409-572-2552.
Sea Star Base Galveston will have its VIP Veterans Appreciation Dinner event honoring the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. Tickets are $100 per person. Sponsorships also are available. For information, visit ssbgalveston.org/support.
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office will have its 22nd annual Tree of Angels ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Galveston County Criminal Justice Center, 600 59th St. in Galveston. The event also will be virtual at livestream.com/accounts/21068106. If you’d like to be a part of the event, call 409-770-5463.
The Nia Cultural Center will have its Movers and Shapers networking mixer from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Juneteenth Legacy Project Headquarters, 2217 Strand St., Suite 101 in Galveston. Tickets are $20 per person. For information, contact Sue Johnson, suejohnson54@hotmail.com or 409-457-8955.
