TODAY
The Weed ‘N Wish Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. today at the Historic Railroad Museum, 218 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m. New members are welcome. For information, call Dione Morrison, 214-505-5821.
The La Marque Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. today in the Community Building next door to La Marque City Hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Master Gardener Robert Marshall will present “What Do The Numbers on the Fertilizer Bag Mean?” Visitors are welcome. For information, call Vivian Allen, 409-256-3146.
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon today at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The Texas City Heritage Association will meet at 10:30 a.m. today at the Davison Home, 109 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. The group will receive a historic family Bible from members of the Davison family who live in New York. For information, call 409-945-2200.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have its executive meeting from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and its general meeting from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. Call 281-332-8733.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness today. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today virtually. To get the link and more information, visit GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Call 409-945-8975.
There will be a free line dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
FRIDAY
The fifth annual Women in Industry Conference will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. To register, visit womeninindustryconference.com. For information, contact JoAnn Zeisig, jzeisig@gc.edu or 832-603-4033.
The League City Chamber of Commerce will have its State of Education luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for all others. For information and tickets, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its fall plant sale from noon Friday to noon Saturday virtually. Online store can be found at store.galvestonmg.org. For information, call 281-309-5065.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Dinners are $10 each. For information, call Tommy Curtner, 832-470-7111.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters will have its 35th annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at AMF Star Lanes, 2404 Palmer Highway in Texas City. To sign up, call Alice Teeler, 409-763-4638 or visit mentorsgc.org and click on the events tab.
Independence Village will have its “A Ghostly Gala” fundraiser event at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Attendees must RSVP by Friday by contacting Susan Bailey, txrealtorsusan@comcast.net or 832-692-7525.
The Hitchcock Class of 1970 will have its class reunion Nov. 6 at The Hidden Palms, 3706 Ave. E1/2 in Santa Fe. Registration ends Friday. For information, call Frank Tax, 713-408-0563.
SATURDAY
Randalls will have its “Fall Into Christmas” food drive during normal store hours through Saturday at 2931 Central City Blvd. in Galveston. All proceeds will benefit the Galveston County Food Bank. For information, contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
The Brushes By the Beach Plein Air Art Contest will be from Saturday through Nov. 8 at G. Lee Gallery, 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B in Galveston. For artists ages 16 and older. For registration information, visit gleegallery.net/brushes-by-the-beach-pleinair or call 409-370-7350.
The city of La Marque’s Bayou Fest will be Saturday at the Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. For information, visit lamarquebayoufest.com or call 409-938-9255.
The 38th annual CountryFest Bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate as a vendor, email alders gatebazaar@comcast.net.
Eleanore Wuhrich will lead a workshop on turning gourds into mini-houses from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Art League, 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $35. To sign up, visit galvestonartleague.com. For information, email gallery2117A@gmail.com.
The 24th annual ARToberFEST will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday on Postoffice Street between 21st and 23rd streets in Galveston. Admission is $5 for ages 13 and older; and free for ages 12 and younger. For information/tickets, visit artoberfest.com, or call Sarah Piel, 409-770-5066 or 800-821-1894.
The fifth annual Brad and Big Rich’s Cajun Chef’s Cook-off will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Festival Park, 1605 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. For information, email cathie@coastaloutdoorsgroup.com or call 409-684-6231.
Author Susan McCauley will be signing copies of her book “Ghost Hunters: Spirit Fire” from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Pirates & Ghosts, 2313 Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact McCauley, sbmccauleyauthor@gmail.com or 703-307-0998.
UPCOMING
Holy Family Catholic School will have its fall festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. Raffle, silent and live auction items are needed, as well as sponsors. If you’d like to help, email hfcgalvfallfestival@gmail.com or call 409-765-6607. For information, call Jennie Latham or Candice Webber, 409-370-9736.
The Salvation Army Galveston County will be accepting registration for its Angel Tree Christmas assistance program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Oct. 20 or 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. No phone applications. For information, call 409-763-1691 or visit salvation armygalvestoncounty.org.
The city of Texas City will have its Community Conversations with Mayor Dedrick Johnson from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Sanders-Vincent Community Center, 501 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Darcie Valenzuela, 409-949-3036.
The 39th annual Island Oktoberfest will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 22; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 23; and 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 24 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonoktoberfest.com or call 409-762-8477.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its Genteel Junque sale from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 (members preview sale); and open to the public from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 and noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 24 at The Depot on Market, 3304 Market St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonhistory.org, or call Nick Barbee, 409-765-3457.
The Galveston Bay Foundation will have its Bike Around the Bay event Oct. 23 and Oct. 24. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org or contact Nikki Annan, nannan@galvbay.org or 832-536-2264.
