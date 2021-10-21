TODAY
The Women in Business group of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its networking luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Dr. Colleen Silva will talk about Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Registration is $20 for members and $30 for all others. To sign up, call 409-935-1408.
The Salvation Army Galveston County will be accepting registration for its Angel Tree Christmas assistance program from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. No phone applications. For information, call 409-763-1691 or visit salvationarmy galvestoncounty.org.
The city of Texas City will have its Community Conversations with Mayor Dedrick Johnson from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. today at the Sanders-Vincent Community Center, 501 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Darcie Valenzuela, 409-949-3036.
The American Legion Riders of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
There will be a free line dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legionnaires will meet at 7 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
FRIDAY
The 39th annual Island Oktoberfest will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonoktoberfest.com or call 409-762-8477.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its Genteel Junque sale from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday (members preview sale); and open to the public from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at The Depot on Market, 3304 Market St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonhistory.org, or call Nick Barbee, 409-765-3457.
SATURDAY
The Galveston Bay Foundation will have its Bike Around the Bay event Saturday and Sunday. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org or contact Nikki Annan, nannan@galvbay.org or 832-536-2264.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. Representatives from the Galveston Police Department will be in attendance. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its vendor days fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate, fees are $40 per booth. Proceeds will go toward post community events. To sign up or get more information, call 409-925-2525.
The city of Texas City will have its Touch-a-Truck family event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 416 6th St. N. in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Darcie Valenzuela, 409-949-3036.
The city of Galveston will have its recycling pop-up event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of its Public Works Department, 2828 Market St. in Galveston. For what items will be accepted and information, visit galvestontx.gov/172/Galveston-Recycle-Center or call 409-797-3958.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galves tonislandmarket.com.
The Bay Area Medication Take Back Day event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Hope Lutheran Church, 1804 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-284-0370 or visit thealliance bayarea.org.
The Boys & Girls Club will have its October Fest Haunted House event for ages 5 and older from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2227.
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its inaugural chili cook-off honoring first responders from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Walding Station, 100 Perkins Ave. in League City. General admission is $15 per person. For tickets, sponsorship information, and registration for cook-off, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
UPCOMING
Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 136th church anniversary at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at 5917 Carver Ave. in Texas City. For information, call the Rev. Jerry B. Lee, 409-356-3901.
The Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance will have its Butterfly Release Ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Dr. Todd Masel, director of the epilepsy program at the University of Texas Medical Branch, will be the guest speaker. Event is free, but registration is required. For information, visit gceatx.org/events or call 409-207-7768.
The Clear Creek Independent School District will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday at 2425 E. Main St. in League City. The board will be discussing the district’s State Financial Accountability Rating. Visit ccisd.net.
The Galveston Island Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Meet and greet will begin at 6 p.m. For information, email galvisledems@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The College of the Mainland Community Jazz Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room F117 of the Fine Arts Building Recital Hall at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu.
The Galveston Independent School District will have its Halloween Trunk or Treat event from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot in front of Ball High School on 41st Street between Avenues O and N1/2 in Galveston. For information, visit gisd.org or call Billy Rudolph, 409-766-5146.
”Ritual Sequence” by Mark Clark will be on view through Wednesday at the College of the Mainland Art Gallery at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. There will be an artist talk and reception from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. For information, visit com.edu/art-gallery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.