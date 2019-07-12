The Port of Galveston Finance Department has received national recognition for financial reporting excellence for the 25th consecutive year. The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada recently awarded the port a certificate of achievement for its fiscal year 2017 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. Pictured from left are Port Director Rodger Rees, Chief Financial Officer Mark Murchison and E.L. “Ted” O’Rourke, chairman of the board.