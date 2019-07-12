The Galveston County Community Action Council board of directors will have a special teleconference meeting at 10 a.m. Friday at 4700 Broadway, Suite C109, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steaks available from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have music by DJ R available from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, all 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through July 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Central High School Class of 1967 will have its 70th birthday celebration Saturday at The Wilbrydge at 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. Tickets are $35. For tickets and information, call Lee Harrison, 409-739-9077, Pat Toliver, 409-771-5562, or Floretta Laws, 409-771-8382.
Fantastic Sam’s Cut and Color salons will be raising money and awareness for Shriners Hospitals for Children from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 6203 Central City Blvd. in Galveston; and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 3 at 3729 E. League City Parkway, Suite 140, in League City. Donations will be accepted through Aug. 31 at both locations. The celebrations will include music, refreshments and door prizes. To book your services, call 409-740-3722 or 281-957-9167.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Arranging Fresh and Artificial Flowers” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have a barbecue dinner plate fundraiser from noon till all sold out Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. Plates will be $12 each. For information, call 409-763-9866.
Author Ann Weisgarber will be signing copies of her book “The Glovemaker” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop at 317 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
Author Destiny Simon will be signing copies of her book “Auto Education for Bling-Bling Women” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Collectors Gallery (Antiques), 2222 Postoffice St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-2191.
Music Nite on The Strand will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. Sarah Grace and The Soul will perform. For information, visit www.mitchell historicproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
