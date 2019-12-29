Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
There will be an art exhibit displaying works from local artists of the Transitional Learning Community at Galveston TideWay and Sunshine Training Center from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Galveston Art League Gallery, 2117-A Postoffice St., in Galveston. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com or call 409-938-1671.
The Nia Cultural Center and The Future is Us Youth and Parent Advisory committee will present its Kwanzaa Poetry Night at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call Sue Johnson, 409-457-8955.
UPCOMING
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its New Year’s Eve party at a TBD Tuesday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have its New Year’s Eve party from 7:30 p.m. to midnight Tuesday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Take your own snacks. DJ Ruben Rios will provide music. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its New Year’s Eve party from 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. DJ JONXPX will play a variety of music. There also will be a potluck. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will celebrate New Year’s Day with a pot luck luncheon at 10 a.m. Wednesday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Bishop’s Palace will offer a free New Year’s Day open house from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at 1402 Broadway in Galveston. Complimentary champagne will be served. For information, visit galvestonhistory.org or call 409-765-3424.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its spring softball registration from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Jan. 18 at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. For girls ages 4-16. For information, visit galvestonlassieleague.org or call Tony Prets, 281-658-7573.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free “Wedge Grafting” class from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Space is limited to the first 20 registrants. The “Growing Avocados” class will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its Battle of Galveston walking tour at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 per person. RSVP is required. To RSVP and get more information, visit www.galvestonhistory.org.
Let’s Dance will have its “Come to the Cabaret” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Jan. 15. Any 501(c)3 nonprofit that supports children in Galveston County is encouraged to apply. For information and guidelines, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas will have its 34th annual Mardi Gras Gala at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Tickets are $60 per person. Raffle tickets also are available for $20 each or three for $40. For tickets, call 409-939-2685.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
