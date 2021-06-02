TODAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. Zoom participation also is available. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budel mann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
THURSDAY
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Bryan Museum will have its Wine at The Bryan event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, call 409-220-3218. For information, visit the bryanmuseum.org.
La Izquierda will present its Save the Locals — Menard Park Music Series from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday’s through July 29 at the band shell at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. Robert Kuhn and Jordan Tydings will perform. Take your own chairs/blankets. For information, contact Robert Kuhn, robert@laizquierdafest.com or 832-488-0407.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
FRIDAY
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “A Passion for Plumeria” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday virtually. Loretta Osteen will present the class. Must pre-register. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club and Constable Jimmy Fullen will sponsor an event featuring Victor Avila from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the ballroom of the San Luis Hotel at 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Dinner is $16 per person. Must RSVP by Friday. To RSVP, contact Marilyn Harris, homefree9990@yahoo.com or 713-256-4767.
SATURDAY
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have its rescheduled crawfish boil from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. There also will be a membership drive. Crawfish will be $6 per pound; and other foods will be available, too. For information, call 409-789-5792.
The Galveston and Texas History Center at Rosenberg Library will host a free documentary screening for a new Juneteenth documentary by Sam Collins and Sam Addington at 6 p.m. Saturday via Zoom. Participants must register. To register, visit http://rosen-lib.org/juneteenth or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 117.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceball room.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Bryan Museum will have its children’s painting workshop series from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through June 10 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To register, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org. For information, call 409-632-7685.
UPCOMING
The 2021 Galveston Juneteenth Gala will be at 6:30 p.m. June 10 at Ashton Villa at 2310 Broadway in Galveston. State Rep. Mayes Middleton will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $40 per person or $400 for a table of eight. For tickets and information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
G. Lee Gallery and CASA of Galveston County will present the new virtual show “I Saw the Lights” featuring Jaston Williams June 10 through June 28. Tickets are $25 per person; group tickets also are available. To purchase tickets, visit ShowTix4U. Donations also will be accepted at www.casagalveston.org. For information, call 409-572-2552.
The Nia Cultural Center will present its “Legacies of Excellence” Juneteenth celebration event at 6 p.m. June 11 at the Juneteenth Legacy Project’s headquarters at 2211 Strand St. in Galveston. Naomi Carrier will be the presenter. For information, call Sue Johnson, 409-457-8955.
The city of Texas City will have its Juneteenth golf tournament at 1 p.m. June 15 at the Bayou Golf Course, 2800 Ted Dudley Drive in Texas City. Registration is $75 per person, or $300 for a team of four. To sign up, contact Chria McCall, cmccall@texas-city-tx.org or 409-949-3034.
Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future will have its second annual Swing for a Cause Top Golf Classic from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 17 at Top Golf Webster at 21401 Interstate 45 N. in Webster. For information and registration, contact Geny White, gwhite@tcisd.org or 409-916-0108.
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will host its 27th annual Juneteenth softball tournament June 18 and June 19 at Carver Park at 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. The group also will sell barbecue sandwiches and other concessions from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 19. To sign up or get more information, call Russell Gary, 409-739-4361, or Kelvin Boyd, 713-299-5041.
The city of Texas City will have its Juneteenth Poetry Slam at 7 p.m. June 18 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $15 per person and a table of six is $130. Tickets will be available at the Nessler Center. For information, contact Chria McCall, cmccall@texas-city-tx.org or 409-949-3034.
The 42nd annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth celebration, celebrating the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth, will be at 10 a.m. June 19 in the front yard at Ashton Villa at 2310 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Masks are required. For information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry will present the “Colors of Excellence” cultural book drive from 10 a.m. to noon June 19 at the Carver Park Recreation Center at 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. For information, email Sharonda Dennis, sdennis@henryaction today.com.
The Juneteenth Legacy Project’s “Absolute Equality” art installation dedication will be at 11:30 a.m. June 19 at the Old Galveston Square at 22nd and Strand streets in Galveston. As part of the dedication ceremony, the group will celebrate the work of those who’ve raised awareness of the importance of making Juneteenth a national holiday. For information, visit www.juneteenthlega cyproject.com.
There will be a Juneteenth parade at 1 p.m. June 19 beginning at 26th and Ball streets and ending at 41st and Ball streets at Wright Cuney Park in Galveston. Immediately afterward, there also will be a picnic. If you’d like to participate, call Gwynethia Shabazz Pope, 409-996-5436; Sandra Toussant, 409-682-3419; or Byron James, 409-392-6306.
The inaugural Galveston Island Juneteenth Festival will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 19 in the parking field adjacent to Kermit Courville Stadium at 1429 27th St. in Galveston. If you’d like to participate as a vendor, text Lawanda Ward at 409-457-3570 or email aboutfacefashionco.6@gmail.com.
The city of Texas City’s Juneteenth committee will have its Charles Brown Juneteenth Celebration beginning with a parade at 3 p.m. starting at Stingaree Stadium and ending at Bay Street Park at 800 Bay St. N. in Texas City. The celebration will be from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the park. For information, contact Chria McCall, cmccall@texas-city-tx.org or 409-949-3034.
The Bryan Museum will host an awards celebration for the winners of the Art of Equality: Art and Literacy Contest at 3 p.m. June 20 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org/art-of-equality or call 409-497-4209.
United Way of the Mainland will have its inaugural golf tournament June 23 and June 24 at Bayou Golf Course at 2800 Ted Dudley Drive in Texas City. To register, visit uwgcmgolf.eventbrite.com.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army Galveston County will have its Runway of Hope Style Show Aug. 6 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information and updates, visit www.salvation armygalvestoncounty.org.
ONGOING
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.artistboat.org. Camps will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays June 14 through June 18; June 28 through July 2; and July 19 through July 23 at 13330 Settegast Road in Galveston. For information, call 409-632-0388.
The Bryan Museum is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.thebryanmuseum.org. Session I is July 12 through July 16, and Session II is July 19 through July 23 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information, contact Susannah Brown, summercamp@thebryan museum.org or 409-220-3316.
