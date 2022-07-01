FRIDAY
The Galveston Park Board will close the gates of Stewart and East Beach at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Park Board will reopen the gates at the regular operating hours on Saturday morning.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
SATURDAY
The Galveston Park Board will close the gates of Stewart and East Beach at 7:30 p.m., Saturday. The Park Board will reopen their gates at the regular operating hours on Sunday morning.
The Galveston Island Sweetheart is hosting a Luau & Pig Roast to benefit the Texas Elks Children’s Services Inc., on Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. at Galveston Elks Club and Pool, 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. It’s $15 at the door. The event will include food, live music with raffles and contests. It’s open to the public. For more information call 409-207-0550 or email galvestonislandsweetheart126@gmail.com.
Communities in Schools Galveston County will have its inaugural community garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 4116 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. If you’d like to donate items, call 409-765-5395 or email agress@cisgalv.org or vivianhernandez@gisd.org.
SUNDAY
The Galveston Park Board will close the gates of Stewart and East Beach at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Park Board will reopen their gates at the regular operating hours on Monday morning.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
The Galveston Park Board will close the gates of Stewart and East Beach at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The Park Board will reopen their gates at the regular operating hours on Tuesday morning.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston and the Galveston Diaper Bank will offer free diapers for children and adults from 8 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Compton Community Outreach Center, 2628 Ball Ave. (rear) in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-299-1394.
Free community COVID-19 PCR testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 126, at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Must register. To register, visit book.curative.com/sites/33023.
The Galveston County Health District will offer COVID-19 first, second and booster doses from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, with extended hours until 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Clinic hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. Appointments recommended. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-949-3459.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
TUESDAY
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. Donations of clean, gently used items will be accepted. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
Old Central Carver Park Neighborhood Assoc. will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Wright Cuney Park, 718 41st St.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The Boys & Girls Club of Galveston’s Youth Heritage Chorale is seeking youth to participate for the upcoming Juneteenth celebration. Rehearsals will be at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and June 14 at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For information, contact June Collins Pulliam, director@fanfarelma.com or 409-762-8477, Ext. 2.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Tuesday. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston Network Alliance will meet from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit the group’s Facebook page, or contact Lori Arnold, loribeth012464@gmail.com or 409-354-5652.
UPCOMING
The Texas City Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. July 13 in the Alamo Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Visitors are welcome. For information, email Bridget Buffa, bbuffa1@gmail.com.
The La Marque Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. July 13 in the Community Building next door to La Marque City Hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Visitors are welcome. For information, call Vivian Allen, 409-256-3146.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Post No. 685 will meet at 7 p.m. July 13 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Fellowship meal begins at 6:30 p.m. For information, call Jerry Williams, 206-605-7370.
