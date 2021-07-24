HAPPY BIRTHDAY Rosharon Preacher Collins, Rotasha Mack, Suzanne Tichelear, William Haupt, Scott Eaton, Christy Johnson, Doug Burrow, Janet Lattanzi, Jim Schweitzer, Stephanie Mayeux, Tony Jefferson, Rachel Wimberly, Azalia Nunn, Mary Branum, Carla Burns, Amber Ferguson, Nora Garcia, Vanessa Ray Dorsey, Jay Bradley, Princess Pratt, LaTanya Little-Turner, Ben Boyd III and Lauren Walker-Johnson.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Amaziah and Azariah Taylor.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Steve and Margaret Gardner, celebrating 10 years of marriage.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Eddie Jean Williams, Carolyn Gehret, Lora Gounah, Mary Henseler, Marie Decker, Jim Parker, Felshia Burkley, Aldina Fontenot, Cora Robinson, Quartesia Moody Alford, Agnes Barefield, Robert Kelly, Tori Harris, Lillie Wheat, Shanna Bovio-Young, Corey Foster, Melissa Moreno, Herb Foreman and Ryan Martin Sullivan.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Gregory Sr. and Andrea Hopkins, celebrating 29 years; and Steven and Yolanda Gourrier, celebrating 23 years of marriage.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Michael Barnett, Catherine Cessac, Jay Moore, Robert Silva, Sherman Mitchell Jr., Jeri McMurrin, Johnny Eugene Jones, Marsha Bruton, Dale Allen, Debbie Keith, Darrius Jefferson, Johnnie and Johnnitra Glenn, Charles Hall, Nicole Sumlin, Monique Davis, Ana Longoria, Alex Holloway and Bryan-Keyth Wilson.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Rodrick and Pamela Taylor, celebrating 13 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.