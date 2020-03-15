The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through March 29 (excluding March 22) at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Ruby Goodwin Widow’s Club will meet at noon today at Mario’s Ristorante, 2202 61st St., in Galveston. All widows are welcome. Call 409-744-3713.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will celebrate the 101st anniversary of the American Legion organization at 1 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are invited to attend. For information, call 409-789-8975.
Galveston Art League will host award-winning artist David Wheeler from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Participants will learn about oil painting. Registration is $50. To register, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 281-451-5814.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a three-ball pool tournament from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call Jim Rabon, 409-789-7626.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will have a special called teleconference meeting at noon Monday at the Island Community Center, Suite C109, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. To RSVP and get dinner price information, leave a message at 409-621-6017 or email propellerclubgalveston@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual spring barbecue cook-off Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A cooks meeting will be Wednesday. For information, call 281-332-2733.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road, in Galveston. There will be a mayoral and District 6 candidate forum at this meeting. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free “Louisiana Irises” class from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and its ”Aquaponics Gardening” class from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston Art League will hold its free arts and crafts island market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston (weather permitting). For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com.
City of Galveston first responders are invited to an appreciation lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 28 at First Baptist Church, 822 23rd St., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Dine in, carryout or delivery will be available. To RSVP or get more information, call 409-763-1840 or 409-457-9256.
The Family Fun Run Walk Ride & Dog Walk will begin at 10 a.m. April 18. Entry fee is $30 (free T-shirt for early entrants). Proceeds will benefit Court Appointed Special Advocates Galveston County. For information or to register, email cynde@comiskeycapitalinsurance.com.
May 1 is the deadline to submit your artwork entry for the 23rd annual ARToberFEST set for Oct. 17 and Oct. 18 in Galveston. For application, guidelines and information, visit http://bit.ly/ARTober FEST2020, or contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
Island East-End Theatre Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer sessions, which are set for June 8 through June 26 (incoming sixth- to 12th-graders) or July 27 through Aug. 14 (incoming first- to fifth-graders) at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. For information, email jennifer_islandetc @msn.com or call 409-762-3556.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.