City meetings May 24, 2022 36 min ago

Today5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Planning & Zoning board, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-316-7234.6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.6 p.m.: Santa Fe Parks Board, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.Thursday5 p.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.7 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.Friday9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.May 316:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348.June 13:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Zoning Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.
