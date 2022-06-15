TODAY
Clear Creek ISD will have its prekindergarten and kindergarten summer registration fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 13 through June 15 at McWhirter Elementary School, 300 Pennsylvania St. in Webster. For information, visit ccisd.net/enroll.
The Galveston Art League will have its Paint Like Picasso workshop for ages 8-12 from 10 a.m. to noon June 13 through June 16 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Seating is limited to the first eight registrants. Registration is $75. For information and registration, visit galvestonartleague.com.
The Ladies Auxiliary of Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 7 p.m. June 13 at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Israeli Folk Dancing classes will be available from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays June 13 through June 27 at Congregation Shaar Hashalom, 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information and prices for sessions, email csh@shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
The La Marque High School class of 1972 will have its 50-year reunion June 25. Registration is $35. June 13 is the deadline to register. For information, email lmhs1972@sbcglobal.net, or call Cynthia Bolton, 409-692-1487.
The Ursuline Academy alumni reunion will be at noon June 15 in the gym of Holy Family School, 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. Take your own brown bag/lunch; drinks and prizes will be provided. All are welcome. For information, call Mary Ann Taylor, 409-739-3839.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present “Meeting of the Minds” from noon to 1 p.m. June 15 via Zoom. The meeting allows space to learn about various topics relating to mental health and suicide prevention. To register, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet June 15 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $40 a person and $35 for students. Visit propellerclubgalveston.com to pay. For information, email propellerclubgalveston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
THURSDAY
The American Legion Riders of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. June 16 at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legionnaires will meet at 7 p.m. June 16 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. June 18 and will end when all boxes are distributed at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 of the Texas Society of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet at noon June 18 at Kelley’s Country Cookin’, 4604 Interstate 45 in La Marque. For information, visit bdgsar.org.
SUNDAY
Carter Temple C.M.E. Church will celebrate its 106th church anniversary at 3 p.m. June 19 at 3901 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. The Rev. Henry Q. Dickerson will be the guest speaker. For information, call Avys Poe, 409-939-5048.
MONDAY
The Galveston Art League will have its Fun in the Studio workshop for ages 8-12 from 10 a.m. to noon June 20 through June 23 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Seating is limited to the first eight registrants. Registration is $75. For information and registration, visit galvestonartleague.com.
