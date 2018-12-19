On Dec. 6, members of 100 Women Who Care-Clear Lake Bay Area presented a $6,000 donation to the St. Clare Project 3:17, which is a group of teenagers who provide home repair services to people in need. Pictured, from left are Justine Powell, Tracy Bush, Cindy Sebald, Chris Stevenson, Alicia Steinkuelher, and members of the Project 3:17 team.