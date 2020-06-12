The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual BBQ Cook-Off June 26 and June 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Entry fee is $150. Prizes will be awarded. For information, email alegion554@yahoo.com or call 281-332-8733.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- One wounded in shooting on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston
- Two wounded during night of shooting, gridlock in Galveston
- Traffic blocks up entire length of seawall Saturday night
- Bayou Vista man jailed in racially charged assault on workers
- Texas City man gets 20 years for shooting ex's car
- Hundreds protest racial injustice across Galveston County Saturday
- Social media groups are letting their racism show
- Galveston leaders must cancel Lone Star Rally now
- Galveston leaders are aware, but not too worried about Slab Beach Party
- Galveston protest for black man killed by police remains peaceful
Collections
Commented
- Galveston protest for black man killed by police remains peaceful (134)
- Trump's St. John’s Church actions those of a coward (117)
- Voting by mail is our right and safe to do, too (97)
- Democrats don't really care about US citizens (93)
- The Daily News fails to report Obama corruption (77)
- Question of the Week: What are your feelings about the protests in the aftermath of George Floyd's death? (68)
- We should assess Trump's record more objectively (68)
- Not prosecuting Obama would be a travesty of justice (65)
- Guest editorial: The Los Angeles Times on early and mail-in voting (65)
- The Fourth Estate is just as much a part of democracy (56)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.