Today
The Lighthouse Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends Church, 925 Third St. in League City. For information, email Ray Hertenberger, ray.hertenberger21@gmail.com.
The Webster chapter of AARP No. 199 will meet at 10 a.m. today at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. Annual dues are $8. For information, contact Lynne Justis, aarpchapter199@yahoo.com or 832-212-5417.
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet at 10 a.m. today at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. Christal Berlingert will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The Texas City Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. today at Grand Prize Barbeque, 2223 Palmer Highway in Texas City. New and prospective members are welcome. For information, email David Shinn, shinnbone5@hotmail.com.
The Galveston chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will met at 6 p.m. today at Texas Tail Distillery, 2416 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, call Janese Maricelli, 409-502-8221.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have its executive meeting from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and its general meeting from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness today. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today virtually. To get the link and more information, visit GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
UPCOMING
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide a free lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. The Galveston County Health District also will be on hand to offer a few services. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-299-1394.
My Sister’s Keeper will have its annual fun walk from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1700 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. To register, visit roseministriesmsk.com. For information, contact Karen Rose, mysisterskeepers2010@gmail.com or 409-739-3802.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its Home Fruit Growers Tours from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 5202 Highland Road in Santa Fe; 4102 Main St. in La Marque; and 6309 Ave. U in Dickinson. No registration required; rain or shine. For information, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
College of the Mainland will have its 2022 commencement ceremonies from 10 a.m. to noon (graduates receiving an associate of science, arts, arts in teaching or Texas certificate of high school equivalency) and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (graduates receiving an Associate of Applied Science or certificate) at Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany in La Marque. For information, visit com.edu.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 228 Star of the Sea will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, call Regent Cynthia Schaaf, 409-766-0430.
The Johnny Mitchell branch of the Boys & Girls Club will have its Fun Fest event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. There will be games, food and prizes. For information, email Monica Jones, mjones@bgcgh.org.
Mainland Express will have registration from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the technical building at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For boys ages 5-12; and ages 5-13 for girls. For information, call Willie Holmes, 409-771-0261, or Durkelyn Haynes, 409-939-8781.
Movie Night at the Cathedral will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1929 Vaudeville Theater at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, 2128 Church St. in Galveston. The 1952 King Vidor film “Ruby Gentry” will be shown. Admission is $15. For information, call 409-750-2427.
Texas City Independent School District is seeking community members to join its Community Facilities Advisory Committee to review plans for its 10-year plan for district facilities. Meetings will be held from May through August. For information, contact Melissa Tortorici, mtortorici@tcisd.org or 409-916-0114.
The Saltwater Garden Club will have its backyard tour from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Participants can pick up list of homes at the Bayou Vista City Hall on Neptune Drive in Bayou Vista. For information, email Dianna Wilson, diwil42@yahoo.com.
The Galveston College Community Chorale will celebrate its 50th anniversary spring concert “Nature Sings” at 4 p.m. Sunday at Moody United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, email Michael Gilbert, mgilbert@gc.edu.
The Galveston Republican Women will have its dinner meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fisherman’s Wharf, Pier 21 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. Greg Bostwick, of Beaumont, will speak on climate change. Dinner is $50 a person. RSVP by Sunday. To RSVP, contact Tess Stone, tess@rdsol.com or 469-955-7034.
Monday is the deadline to call to schedule protest meeting, mail protest form or file online protest for property taxes at the Galveston Central Appraisal District. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
The Boys & Girls Club of Galveston’s Youth Heritage Chorale is seeking youth to participate for the upcoming Juneteenth celebration. Rehearsals will be at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 and June 14 at 4420 Ave. P; and May 24 and May 31 at Fanfare! Lutheran Music Academy, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, contact June Collins Pulliam, director@fanfarelma.com or 409-762-8477, Ext. 2.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church’s Guardians of the Temple Health Ministry will offer a free webinar “A Toolkit for Mental Wellness — Ending the Silence” at 6:30 p.m. May 20 via Zoom. For information and the link, visit mckinneyumc.net or call Geri Carroll, 409-2187-8793.
Bay Area Habitat will have its 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. May 21 at Walter Hall Park, 807 state Highway 3 N. in League City. Registration is $35 a person or $40 day of. For information and registration, visit bahfh.org/2022-5k.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will meet at 9 a.m. May 21 at Central Christian Church, 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. The group will participate in a service project trimming vegetation causing obstructions for motorists. The group will provide trash bags, but take your own trimmers. For information, contact Thayer Evans, thayer@thayerevansgalveston.com or 409-739-5258.
The city of Galveston will have its hurricane preparedness fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21 at 715 30th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-3710.
The Galveston chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will have its third annual Ennis Williams scholarship luncheon at noon May 21 in the ballroom of the Island Hilton Hotel, 5500 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Mayor Dedrick Johnson will be the keynote speaker. Tickets are $40 per person. To purchase, visit gamma-pi-lambda.com or call Darrell Brightmon, 713-562-1068, or Hank Thierry, 409-771-4470.
The Artist Boat will have its Sip & See event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 21 at its coastal heritage preserve in Galveston. Tickets are $30 a person and must be purchased in advance. Space is limited. For tickets and information, visit artistboat.org/cross-the-road or call 409-632-0388.
Author Lance Scott Walker will be singing copies of his new book “DJ Screw: A Life in Slow Revolution” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 28 at The Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St.; and at 6 p.m. May 28 at The Proletariat Gallery, 2221 Market St., Suite 100 in Galveston. There also will be a question-and-answer segment after the 6 p.m. event. For information, visit his Facebook page.
The O’Connell High School class of 1972 will have its 50-year reunion Sept. 30 through Oct. 1. If you haven’t been contacted or know of someone from the class, email oconnellreunion@aol.com for information. June 1 is the deadline to register.
Artist Boat will have its Ocean Day Festival from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 4 at East Beach, 1923 Boddeker Drive in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit artistboat.org or call 409-632-0388.
Island East-End Theater Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer camp set for June 6 through June 24 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The school version of “Grease” will be presented. For incoming fifth-graders through graduating seniors. For registration information, visit islandetc.org/classes.
The Ursuline Academy alumni reunion will be at noon June 15 in the gym of Holy Family School, 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. Take your own brown bag/lunch; drinks and prizes will be provided. All are welcome. For information, call Mary Ann Taylor, 409-739-3839.
The 2022 Juneteenth Festival will be from noon to 8 p.m. June 18 at Menard Park, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. If you’d like to participate, text 409-457-3570.
The 2022 Juneteenth Parade will begin at 1 p.m. June 18 at 26th and Ball streets and will travel down Ball Street and end at 41st and Ball St. in Galveston. A picnic will be afterward. If you’d like to participate, call Gwynetheia Pope, 409-996-5436; Sandra Toussant, 409-632-3419; or Byron James, 409-392-6306.
The Yawl Ketch the Spirit of Devereux event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 23 at Butler’s Courtyard, 122 N. Michigan Ave. in League City. For tickets and sponsorships, visit devereuxspirit.org or contact Nancy Rivera, nrivera@devereux.org or 281-316-5456.
The Galveston Symphony Orchestra will have its summer youth orchestra camp June 24 through June 30. For serious music students ages 10-19. Registration is $20. For information and registration, visit galvestonsymphony.org/youth-orchestra.
