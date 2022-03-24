TODAY
The fifth annual Women in Industry Conference will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. To register, visit womeninindustry conference.com.
The Friends of the Hitchcock Public Library will have its spring book/rummage sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The Lighthouse Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends Church, 925 Third St. in League City. For information, email Ray Hertenberger, ray.herten berger21@gmail.com.
The Friendswood Parks & Recreation Department will have its 21st annual spaghetti luncheon fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 416 Morningside Drive in Friendswood. Dinners are $10 per person and $8 for ages 50 and older and children. Dine-in, carryout, delivery (Friendswood area only with 10 orders or more) and curbside options are available. For information, call 281-996-3220 or email rec@friendswood.com.
The Women in Business group of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its networking lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the chamber’s conference room at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Author, banker and educator Monica Eaton, of Texas First Bank, will be the guest speaker. To register, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. today and noon to 3 p.m. Friday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
Thursdays at The Bryan Museum will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through March 31 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.com.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library will have its annual book sale from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today (members only); noon to 5:45 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its coastal crafts event from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. The group will do ceramic mug painting with Clay Cup Studios. To sign up, email Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg- library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The International Oleander Society will meet at 6 p.m. today at Shrimp ‘N Stuff Downtown, 2506 Ball Ave. in Galveston. Visitors are welcome. For information, email international.oleander@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. today at Grand Prize Barbeque, 2223 Palmer Highway in Texas City. New and prospective members are welcome. For information, email David Shinn, shinnbone5@hotmail.com.
The Galveston Community Tennis Association will have its mixed doubles program at 6 p.m. Thursdays through May 12 at the McGuire Dent Scroggins-Stiglich Tennis Courts, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To register, visit gctaserves.org or call 817-727-5266.
The Galveston County Audubon Group will meet at 7 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Kristen Vale, of the American Bird Conservancy will be the guest speaker. Masks are required. For information, visit galves tonnaturetourism.org.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at 7 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
FRIDAY
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Mondays through April 18 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit tx3d5.com.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through April 8 at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Dinners are $12 each. For information, call Tommy Curtner, 832-470-7111.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 5236 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 8 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, on the corner of Laurel and Cedar streets in La Marque. For information, email Manuel Perez, man2kia@att.net.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Friday. Bernard Meisher will present “Pushes, Pulls and Records: The Waves of German Immigrants to the United States.” For information and link to access webinar, visit TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Audubon Group will sponsor a field trip Saturday to the Bolivar Flats Shorebird Sanctuary. Participants are asked to meet at 8:30 a.m. at the sanctuary and park at the bollards; the trip also will include stops at Fort Travis and Horseshoe Marsh. For information, visit galves tonnaturetourism.org.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 89 will have a flea market/craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Booth space is $25. If you’d like to participate, call 409-945-8975 or 409-795-9994.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Irises for the Gulf Coast” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday “Rainwater Harvesting” both at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
Rosenberg Library will host its Rosenberg Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org/rosen berg-day-festival or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 144.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will present is Legacy of the Railroad speaker series featuring Velida Breakfield, an Amtrak engineer, at 1 p.m. Saturday at 2602 25th St. in Galveston. To RSVP, email info@galves tonrrmuseum.org.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its second annual “Holy Moley!” Crawfish Bash from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Tickets are $20 per person by today and $25 the day of. To purchase tickets or get more information, visit ololchurch.org/crawfish or call 409-945-3224.
The League City Parks Department will present a premier ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at the 1938 Historic Art Deco-Style League City Community Center, 400 S. Kansas St. in League City. Admission is $5 per person. For information, email Neva Schroder, neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will celebrate Purim with an annual carnival from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For tickets and information, visit shaarhashalom.org.
The Galveston Island Democrats will sponsor a non-partisan candidate’s forum for mayor and city council candidates at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. A meet and greet will begin at 6 p.m. For information, email galvisledems@gmail.com.
The second installment deadline for 2021 property taxes for seniors, disabled persons and veterans, surviving spouses of disabled veterans and those taking advantage of disaster installments is due March 31. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its “Together Again, A Night of Inspiration” Gala March 31 at Still Waters Ranch, 2352 County Road 165 in Alvin. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit santafetxed foundation.org or call Gina Welsh, 409-925-9080.
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will be accepting applications for scholarships April 1 through April 30. Open to high school seniors in Galveston County. Application can be found at fdscc.org. For information, call Reginald Warren, 409-739-4782.
The city of Galveston will have its free citywide clean-up from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 1 and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2 at 5515 Harborside Drive. For residents west of 51st Street to Pointe San Luis. Residents must show ID; no copies of utility bills will be accepted. For information on what will be accepted, call 409-741-1258 or visit the city’s website.
The Texas Alliance of Black School Educators will have its Galveston Area Relaunch meet and greet from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 1 at The Tasting Room, 3316 Church St. in Galveston. For information, contact David Harris, davidcharris8016@gmail.com or 214-970-0354.
The Recycling Division for the city of Galveston will have its Aluminum and Tin Can Day event from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. April 2 at 702 61st St. in Galveston. Residents are encouraged to drop off aluminum and tin cans. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
The Texas Mariners Cruising Association will host a flea market from 8 a.m. to noon April 2 at the Kemah Elks Lodge, 623 Hanson Road in Kemah. For information, visit texasmariners.com or call Jim Lee, 713-828-5133.
The Bolivar Peninsula Cultural Foundation will have its art show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2 at Steve’s Landing Restaurant, 1290 Bay Vue Road in Crystal Beach. Take your own lawn chair. For information, call Linda Elissalde, 409-256-1750.
The East End Historical District Association will have its Theatre in the Park event at 7 p.m. April 2 at Darragh Park, on the corner of 15th and Church streets in Galveston. “Rascals Under the Big Top” by Robert Swift will be presented. Donations will be accepted. For information, email leahone@aol.com.
Court Appointed Special Advocates For Children of Galveston County will have its annual candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. April 5 at the Galveston County Justice Center, 600 59th St. in Galveston. The group will recognize the 757 children who’ve experiences abuse/neglect in Galveston County during 2021. For information, email connie@casa galveston.org.
The annual Back Pack Buddies card party/luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 6 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Tickets are $10 each. To reserve a table, call 409-771-8279 or 409-939-0501.
April 7 is the last day to register to vote (or updated address information) for May 7 local elections and the State Constitutional Election. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
The 1947 Texas City Disaster Survivor Reunion Photo will be at 10:30 a.m. April 9 in front of the Texas City Museum, 409 Sixth St. N. in Texas City. Line-up begins at 10:15 a.m. In case of rain, the photo will be taken inside the Showboat Pavilion. For information, call Amanda Vance, 409-229-1660.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.