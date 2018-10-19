The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Boys & Girls Club will have free fall registration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through today at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For ages 6-17. For information, call 409-763-2227.
AARP Chapter No. 199 will meet at 10 a.m. today at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, in Seabrook. The Note-Ables, a choral project of the Houston Symphony League-Bay Area, will be on program. Annual dues are $8. Contact Earl Mallett at earlmallett@sbcglobal.net or 281-484-2589.
The Genealogy Network of Texas will have its genealogy lock-in from 10 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. today at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Six live-streamed genealogy webinars will be presented. Take your own lunch. For information, call Lauren Martino at 409-763-8854, Ext. 117.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The National Mah Jongg League Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Mario’s Ristorante at 2202 61st St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call Shirley Leonard at 832-623-9947.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 713-723-8844.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have a dance at 7 p.m. today at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Wild About Texas will perform. For information, call 832-863-8805.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center will have its food fair from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday in its parking lot at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Take your own bags to carry goods. For information, call 281-337-2795.
The Clear Lake Elks annual barbecue cook-off and motorcycle fun run will be Saturday at 623 Hanson Road in Kemah. The run will begin at 8 a.m. and the public festivities begin at 10:30 a.m. For information, contact Jim Ott at j.ott1@verizon.net or 713-829-2199.
The Galveston County Audubon Group and Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will offer a birding field trip from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday on the East End of Galveston. Participants should meet at the Fort San Jacinto Historic Point parking area. For information, call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston County Master Gardener Fall Plant Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston County Fairgrounds at Jack Brooks Park on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. An informational presentation will be from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 409-281-5065.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Blue’s Fest from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Proceeds will benefit for building repairs after Hurricane Harvey. A $10 entry donation is asked. For information, visit http://leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
The outdoor Galveston Island Market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 23rd and Mechanic streets in Galveston. Hand-crafted goods will be featured. For information, email galvestonislandmarket@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
The Bay Area Singles Club will have its monthly dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Admission is $7 for members and $9 for all others. Attendees are asked to take party snacks to share. Call 832-483-3257 or 281-484-4762.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have music by the Level One Band from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County will have its annual Walk A Mile in Her Shoes walk to end domestic violence at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 beginning at The Historic Pleasure Pier on 25th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. For information, visit www.rccgc.org or call 409-763-1441.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have its annual Veterans Day Parade at 9 a.m. Nov. 10. The parade will begin at the Dickinson Independent School District’s administration building on FM 517 and end at the Post at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call 281-337-4952.
CASA of Galveston County is accepting registration for its annual Walk A Mile in My Shoes fundraiser through Nov. 21 at casagalveston.org/walk. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Dec. 1 on the grounds of the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is $20.
