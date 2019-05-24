The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 p.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Alvin Lovelady, from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steaks available from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
UPCOMING
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 is seeking volunteers to help place American flags on the graves of veterans at three cemeteries in Galveston during Memorial Day weekend. Volunteers are asked to arrive at 8 a.m. Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-795-4352.
The Jamaica Janes will have its annual bake sale and silent auction fundraiser at 9 a.m. Saturday at the city of Jamaica Beach’s city hall at 16628 San Luis Pass Road in Jamaica Beach. For information, call Terry Rizzo at 713-823-3248.
Surviving members of the 589th Engineer Battalion Association — Vietnam will conduct a flower placing ceremony in honor of David Jerrell Emmon, of La Marque, at 11 a.m. Saturday at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery at 7301 Memorial St. in Hitchcock. Charlie Brown and Kent Opel, both of Pearland, will lead the service. For information, email Denis Cowand Poole at denis@589thengineers.com.
Authors Gini Brown and Leslie Watts will be signing copies of their book “Tuesday Night Love Letters” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop at 317 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
Local artists of all ages are encouraged to participate in the Marine Debris Art Contest in conjunction with World Oceans Day, Artist Boat and the Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees. Entries will be accepted between Tuesday through June 7. For information, guidelines, and entry forms, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-770-7722.
The Friendswood Police Department is accepting registration for its Rape Aggression Defense program for women. The four-day course is for ages 12 and older and is $25 per person. To register, email kcrouch@friendswood.com. For information, visit www.friendswood.com.
The Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is accepting registration for its Summer Drama Camps for youth at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Classes begin in June. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its Eco-Art Summer Camps for ages 5-8 and 9-12 at www.artistboat.org/eco-art-camps. Camps begin June 3. For information and registration fees, call 409-770-0722.
Island East-End Theatre Company is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer sessions at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. Session I will be June 10 through June 28 and Session II will be July 22 through Aug. 9. For registration fees and information, email islandetc1@gmail.com or call 409-762-3556.
The city of Friendswood is accepting registration for swim lessons at www.friendswood.com/pool and click on “swim lessons” tab. For information, call 281-996-3220.
The Houston Children’s Chorus is accepting registration for its 2019 Summer Music Funshop through July 1 at www.houstonchildren.org. Registration for Galveston children is $25. For information, email info@houston children.org or call 713-650-3800.
