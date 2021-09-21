City meetings Sep 21, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St. 5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, city hall annex, 928 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: Village of Tiki Island Council, Public Safety Building, 747 Tiki Drive, 409-935-1427.6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.6:30 p.m.: Kemah Community Development Corp., board meeting, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611. Thursday7 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.Sept. 285:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, city hall annex, 928 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.5:30 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Planning & Zoning board, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-316-7234.6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesKali Cook, Galveston County's youngest COVID fatality, was 'beautiful', mother saysGalveston lawyer stopped, cited after scary stroll on seawall beachBoutique hotel prepares to open in Galveston; Tanger Outlets adds to retail lineup in Texas CityHurricane Nicholas gives Galveston's West End beaches another batteringPopular Galveston fishing pier sustains another blow from stormSome Galveston County residents could be without power for daysShrimp festival returns to Galveston IslandDamage from Nicholas includes downed trees and power outages in Galveston CountyHurricane Nicholas Updates: With power out, many districts canceling school WednesdayOfficials conducting autopsy after Bacliff girl's reported COVID death CollectionsIn Focus: Clear Falls vs Cinco Ranch High School FootballIn Focus: Hurricane NicholasIn Focus: Astros 4, Diamondbacks 3In Focus: Astros 7, Diamondbacks 6In Focus: Diamondbacks 6, Astros 4In Focus: Mariners 8, Astros 5In Focus: Hitchcock vs La Marque High School FootballIn Focus: Astros 3, Angels 1In Focus: Astros 5, Mariners 4In Focus: Ball High vs Texas City High School Football CommentedGuest commentary: Join me in building a team to defeat GOP tyranny (127) Guest commentary: GOP has become the biggest threat to US democracy (82) GOP's anti-science agenda bad for Texas and Texans (74) Gov. Greg Abbott is confusing many traditional conservatives (68) Abbott still needs to get out of school districts' way (66) Experts warn against using ivermectin to treat COVID (65) Trump ended the war; Biden bungled the exit (55) The sun, not politicians, can solve our power woes (40) Texas governor signs new GOP voting overhaul into law (39) No one to blame for Afghanistan but Joe Biden (33)
