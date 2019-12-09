LULAC Council No. 151 will have its annual Christmas dinner and dance from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1014 24th St., in Galveston. Members will be admitted for free; $15 fee for guests. Take canned or nonperishables for food baskets. Attendees must RSVP by Monday by emailing Lillie Aleman, LilliAnn@hotmail.com.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
The Hunger Solution Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Temple of Deliverance Worship Center, 1400 Sylvia St., in La Marque. The public is invited to enjoy a free dinner (no carryout). Donations also will be accepted. Call 409-256-1329.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer a free pool day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Jan. 13 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and the public. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have Hamburger Basket Night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A donation of $6 (with fries) or $7 (with onion rings) is asked. Carryout is available. Call 281-337-4952.
Word of Faith Christian Life Center will offer its “Living in Faith” 12 Steps of Overcoming Addictions course from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays at 325 Westward St. in La Marque. Credit hours for community service candidates also will be available. For information, call 409-938-0565.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Santa Fe chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 6:30 p.m. Mondays in the fellowship hall of Arcadia Christian Church, 14201 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Call Judy Cochran, 409-925-4349, or Linda Reiter, 409-925-4555.
The National Society of Artists will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday in the community building at Clear Lake Park, 5001 NASA Parkway, in Seabrook. Visitors are welcome ($5 fee). Visit www.nsartists.org or call 409-996-5040.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. All members are encouraged to attend. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 Ladies Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston Fencing Club will have beginner fencing classes from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St., in Galveston. Ages 13 and older will be able to stay for open fencing until 9 p.m. Visit www.galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The West Isle Al-Anon group will meet at 7 p.m. Mondays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Call 409-744-4526.
Coaster Dance Classes will be offering free dance classes at 7 p.m. Mondays at Diamond Jim’s Country Saloon, 3317 25th Ave. N., in Texas City. Call 281-910-0096.
Auditions for Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire” will be at 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, 3803 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. For a complete description of characters needed, visit www.harbourtheater.com.
