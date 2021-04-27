College of the Mainland received a $301,576 donation for Dickinson students to participate in the Dickinson Opening Doors Promise Scholarship program from the Dickinson Management District No. 1 on April 20. Through the scholarship, every qualifying Dickinson student will be able to attend the school full-time with all tuition and fees covered starting in fall 2021. Pictured from left are Dickinson City Councilman William King; Dickinson Management District No. 1 Vice President Johnnie Simpson Jr.; Dickinson Management District No. 1 President Mary Dunbaugh; and Dickinson Management District No. 1 member Dr. Perry Fulcher.