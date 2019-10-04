The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 281-933-1113.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library will have its annual book sale from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
Rosenberg Library will have its Young Adult Library Leaders’ meeting for ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Sons of American Legion Post No. 554 will host a pulled pork dinner at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $8 is asked. For information or to place an order, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Friday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
Registration is open for the Walk A Mile in Their Shoes set for 6 p.m. Friday on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Participants who pre-register by 2 p.m. Friday also will receive free admission to the Pleasure Pier after the walk. To register, visit www.rccgc.org. For information, call 409-443-0501.
The Santa Fe 42 Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Ed Pickett Hall at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. New members are welcome. Contact Sybil Miller, sybilmiller@verizon.net or 713-628-0319.
The Space City Cruisers Car Club will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Spring Creek BBQ, 2710 Interstate 45 S., in League City. If you wish to eat, arrive at 6 p.m. For information, call 281-941-5507.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have music by DJ Judy from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
Atmosphere the Salon will have its annual sidewalk sale benefiting local charities from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1221 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, email roxanneclarke48@yahoo.com.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Gardening for Jewels... Hummingbirds” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday; and ”Favorite Fall Vegetables” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065. There also will be a fall plant sale overview from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the same location.
The Galveston Art League will have its “Painting Exciting Still Lifes” workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Randall Cogburn will lead the presentation. For what items to take, registration and information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 832-752-3280.
The Jamaica Beach Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Jamaica Beach City Park, 16711 Jolly Roger, in Jamaica Beach. More than 40 vendors will be available. For information or if you’d like to participate, email bloombythesea@att.net or call 512-589-1535.
Authors Chris O’Shea Roper and Tim Linton will be signing copies of their book “Legacy of the Early Gulf Coast Cowboys” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
Write Thoughts, a group of poets and short story writers, will meet from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mod Coffee Shop, 2200 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Take something to read (about five minutes long). Call 409-740-2889.
Movie Nite on The Strand will begin at dusk Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. “Goosebumps” will be shown. For information, visit www.mitchellhistoricproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Lowell and Debi will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The Santa Fe High School Class of 1979 will have its 40-year reunion Saturday. Registration is $20 per person in advance. For information, contact Valerie Carmichael, sf1979reunion@gmail.com or 409-771-4828.
The Ball High School Class of 1959 will have its 60-year reunion Saturday at 11112 Stewart Road in Galveston. For information, call Alice Legge, 409-744-3195, or Mike Spencer, 409-770-3056.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.