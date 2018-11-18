The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Dec. 16 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Knights of Columbus No. 10393 will have its free community-wide Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. All are welcome. For information, call Frank Marullo at 409-770-7030.
The Ruby Goodwin Widow’s Club will meet at noon Sunday at Mario’s Ristorante, 2202 61st St., in Galveston. All widows are welcome. Call 409-744-3713.
The Galveston Island Tress Conservancy will celebrate Arbor Day from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. William Johnson will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $80 per person. For tickets and information, contact Priscilla Files at treesfor galveston@gmail.com or 409-599-6357.
The 52nd annual Heritage Gardener Christmas Homes Tour will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at five homes in Friendswood. A holiday bazaar, including vendors and a bake sale will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Marie Workman Garden Center at 112 W. Spreading Oaks in Friendswood. Tickets for the tour are $15. For tickets and information, visit www.heritagegardener.org or visit their Facebook page.
”Noises Off,” by Michael Flynn can be seen at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the College of the Mainland Theatre at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For tickets, visit www.com.edu/theatre or call 409-933-8345.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Samaritan’s Purse will have its annual Operation Christmas Child national collection week event at various times through Monday at First Baptist Church of Alta Loma at 5400 Main St. in Santa Fe; and Friendswood United Methodist Church at 204 W. Edgewood Drive in Friendswood. For exact times and information, visit www.samaritanspurse.org.
The Sidney Sherman No. 2 Chapter of the Sons of the Republic of Texas will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kelley’s Country Cookin’ Restaurant, 4604 Interstate 45, in La Marque. Attendees are asked to RSVP. To RSVP, call Steve Manis, 281-222-0119.
The Community Thanksgiving Feast will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Kukral Hall at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School at 1600 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Coats and jackets, as well as dinners, will be given away. For information, call Barbara White at 409-739-2268.
The Salvation Army will have its third annual Thanksgiving Day feast from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday at 601 51st St. in Galveston. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call Holly McDonald at 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a Thanksgiving potluck luncheon at 2 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual fall sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 25 in the meeting room of Clear Lake Park at 5001 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. For information, visit www.saltgrasspotters.com or call 713-410-8599 or 713-851-4012.
Author E. R. Bills will be signing copies of his book “100 Things to Do in Texas Before You Die” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
CASA of Galveston County is accepting registration for its annual Walk A Mile in My Shoes fundraiser at casagalveston.org/walk. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Dec. 1 on the grounds of the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is $20.
Registration for the city of Friendswood’s annual Flapjack Fun Run can be found at www.friendswood.com. The fun will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 1 at Stevenson Park. For information, email rec@friendswood.com or call 281-996-3320.
The city of Kemah is accepting registration for its Candy Land Christmas Lighted Parade at www.kemah-tx.gov. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Bay Area Houston Visitor Center at 604 Bradford Ave. in Kemah. For information, call Brenda Miller-Fergerson at 281-334-1611.
The American Legion Riders Post No. 89 will have its annual police escorted motorcycle run to the Ronald McDonald House in Galveston Dec. 8. Motorcycle riders in Galveston County are asked to participate. To see what items are needed, visit www.rmhg.org. To sign up, call Jim Rabon at 409-789-7626.
The Bayou Vista annual Christmas Boat Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 8. If you would like to participate, registration can be found at www.bvboatparade.com.
