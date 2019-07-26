HAPPY BIRTHDAY Debbie Keith, Errick Breaux, Lisa Hodges, Bryan-Keyth Wilson, Marsha Bruton, Johnnie and Johnnitra Glenn, Charles hall, Monique Davis, Ana Longoria, Alex Holloway, Johnny Eugene Jones, Sherman Mitchell Jr., Julius Falk Jr., Cynthia M. Johnson, Nicole Sumlin, Tripp Godinich, Wayne Geiver and Robert Villamil.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY H L and Ethel Lee Walker, celebrating 34 years; and Roderick and Pamela Taylor, celebrating 11 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.