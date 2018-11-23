The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The National Mah Jongg League Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Mario’s Ristorante at 2202 61st St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call Shirley Leonard at 832-623-9947.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 713-723-8844.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Houston Astronomical Society will have its Astronomy in the Park event from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Rustic Oaks Park at 5101 Orange Blossom Court in League City. For information, call Daniel or Rebeca Roy at 210-792-3255 or 210-810-7895.
UPCOMING
Author E. R. Bills will be signing copies of his book “100 Things to Do in Texas Before You Die” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
CASA of Galveston County is accepting registration for its annual Walk A Mile in My Shoes fundraiser at casagalveston.org/walk. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Dec. 1 on the grounds of the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is $20.
Registration for the city of Friendswood’s annual Flapjack Fun Run can be found at www.friendswood.com. The fun will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 1 at Stevenson Park. For information, email rec@friendswood.com or call 281-996-3320.
The city of Kemah is accepting registration for its Candy Land Christmas Lighted Parade at www.kemah-tx.gov. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Bay Area Houston Visitor Center at 604 Bradford Ave. in Kemah. For information, call Brenda Miller-Fergerson at 281-334-1611.
The American Legion Riders Post No. 89 will have its annual police escorted motorcycle run to the Ronald McDonald House in Galveston Dec. 8. Motorcycle riders in Galveston County are asked to participate. To see what items are needed, visit www.rmhg.org. To sign up, call Jim Rabon at 409-789-7626.
The Bayou Vista annual Christmas Boat Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 8. If you would like to participate, registration can be found at www.bvboatparade.com.
